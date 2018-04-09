Trump’s core base sees through latest Deep State Syrian chemical weapons false flag.

In a recent article published by right leaning, conservative website, The Gateway Pundit entitled, “POTUS Trump Threatens “Animal Assad,” Calls Out Putin Over Alleged Chemical Attack In Syria“, a large community of readers that has supported Trump, from his election campaign to the White House, saw through the bulls**t Syria chemical weapons false flag.

POTUS Trump is better served listening to his base, otherwise he faces the risk of being swallowed up by the Deep State swamp he promised to drain.

Here is a just a very sample of the comments on TGP, after another false flag in Syria, meant to bait the US into a reckless, and potentially devastating war in Syria.

