Trump’s bold geopolitical pivot, will the Deep State retaliate?

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 44.
Alex Christoforou

Published

15 hours ago

on

859 Views

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and former U.S. Army Special Operations Officer and global psychological warfare counter-terrorism analyst Scott Bennett take a quick look at US President Donald Trump decision to disengage from Syria and bring American troops home. Does this mark a major turning point and pivot away from years of a failed and disastrous US foreign policy dogma in the Middle East that has left the region in ruins.

How will the Deep State and neocon warmongers react and retaliate to US President Trump’s decision to deliver what he promised during his presidential campaign…an end to the military industrial complex wars.

Meanwhile, Trump continues a bold US military disengagement in never ending, bullshit wars started by Bush and Obama. Zerohedge that US President Trump has ordered a major Afghan drawdown with 7,000 troops set to return to the US in the coming weeks…

CNN warns “officials brace for Trump announcement on Afghanistan” after Trump’s Wednesday bombshell Syria troop pullout announcement. He’s now initiated “a major drawdown” of forces in Afghanistan too, and while inside the beltway neocon heads might continue to explode, the broader public for which the seventeen year long Afghan war is deeply unpopular will no doubt cheer the move. And already NBC reports Thursday evening based on defense sources the White House has asked the Pentagon to draw up plans presenting “multiple options” including a “complete withdrawal”. Following the “options” order it now appears Trump has pulled the trigger and “ordered the start of a reduction of American forces in Afghanistan” according to a breaking WSJ report:

More than 7,000 American troops will begin to return home from Afghanistan in the coming weeks, a U.S. official said. The move will come as the first stage of a phased drawdown and the start of a conclusion to the 17-year war that officials say could take at least many months. There now are more than 14,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Further the WSJ reports it marks “the start of a total pullout that could take at least many months.”

The major reduction of U.S. troops in the country will begin as soon as within several weeks, according to sources cited in The Wall Street Journal. Currently there are about 14,000 troops in Afghanistan in continuation of a NATO advise, train and assist mission as part of the longest running war in United States history.

Trump reportedly stoked “anger and confusion” among some lawmakers and Pentagon officials over his Syria pullout decision; however, he appears to be sticking to his prior “bring the troops home” promises made on the campaign trail in 2016. In a series of Tweets, the president defended the 180 degree shift in Syria policy, which as of only less than a week ago was was expressed by US special envoy for Syria, Ambassador James Jeffrey, as “countering Iran”.

In a Thursday Tweet that could have just as well been about Afghanistan, Trump stated: “So hard to believe that Lindsey Graham would be against saving soldier lives & billions of $$$.” And added, “Time to focus on our Country & bring our youth back home where they belong!”

Meanwhile it shouldn’t be forgotten that even the generals responsible for executing the Afghan war have been critics of late, including the commander of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission and U.S. Forces in Afghanistan.

Speaking to NBC News in early November, Gen. Austin Scott Miller made deeply pessimistic public statements after taking charge of American operations, and shocked with his frank assessment that that the Afghan war cannot be won militarily and peace will only be achieved through direct engagement and negotiations with the Taliban — the very terror group which US forces sought to defeat when it first invaded in 2001. “This is not going to be won militarily,” Gen. Miller said. “This is going to a political solution.”

He explained further to NBC at the time:

My assessment is the Taliban also realizes they cannot win militarily. So if you realize you can’t win militarily at some point, fighting is just, people start asking why. So you do not necessarily wait us out, but I think now is the time to start working through the political piece of this conflict.

So it appears Trump is actually heeding his general’s assessment in ordering the significant drawdown.

Currently the State Department is conducting on-again off-again shaky negotiations (since last summer) with Taliban officials with the help of intermediary countries Pakistan and Qatar.

The United States has spent well over $840 billion fighting the Taliban insurgency while also paying for relief and reconstruction in an “endless war” that has become more expensive, in current dollars, than the Marshall Plan, which was the reconstruction effort to rebuild Europe after World War II.

 

Related Topics:
Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

A very interesting analysis by Scott Bennett. I also think that President Trump will gain more votes and will be re-elected President in 2020 if he really manages to pull out US troops from Afghanistan and Syria. I am sure, the US Americans want peace, not war. Senator Graham is a very disappointing warmonger, although his support for Brett Kavanaugh as judge on the Supreme Court was helpful. According to the book “Fear” by Woodward, President Trump has been fighting for the pullout of US troops from Afghanistan for a long time. He is up against a crew of warmongers… Read more »

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
December 21, 2018 17:19
Tjoe
Guest
Tjoe

Do you even know who the deep state is??? Certainly warmongers like Graham but they are in places you might not expect. Like “Disqus”…..that must approve you as a commenter on Russia Insider. It’s the people that run the RT comments. It’s the people that run Zerohedge comments…allowing only “approved” commenters to post. If you don’t think so, read the Disqus “Terms of Service”….ran by Israel…literally. Or try disagreeing on RT…and be permanently banned. The deep state is into all of the comment boards and like Facebook, use multiple computer programs to profile you and keep you from making public… Read more »

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
December 21, 2018 17:40
Gerald Falkenstein
Guest
Gerald Falkenstein

Why is Syria an enemy of ours Donald? Syria and most of the mid East countries are enemies of Israel and I know your son in law is a Jew, but why is Syria an enemy of yours? What has Syria ever done to the USA Donald? I noted for you Donald but you shouldn’t have put ISIS in there in the first place. And why did it take you two years? How many Syrians have been killed because of what you did? Do you ever think of that? Probably not.
Merry Christmas

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
December 21, 2018 21:28
Walter Dublanica
Member
Walter Dublanica

Americans ( except the neocons) want peace in the middle and the world. The neocons need to be exposed to who & what they are , traitors to America First. Their interest is for the country on the eastern end of the Mediterranean Sea. That tells it all.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
December 22, 2018 04:15
Hideo Watanabe
Guest
Hideo Watanabe

Mr.Trump’s snap decision of the withdrawal from Syria and seemingly from Afghanistan is his survival strategy for the 2020 presidential election to appeal to war weariness American voters because Cohen’s plea deal and revelation of Trump signature on the licence agreement for Moscow Trump Tower project would kill his 2020 chance completely. It is a good strategy but over the last two days his approval rating did not improve yet.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
December 22, 2018 04:53
monteg3534
Guest
monteg3534

With this move, The Donald is no more; a President is born.
The Donald is dead – long live the President!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
December 22, 2018 04:55
dave patterson
Guest
dave patterson

geezus Alex you were both doing fine until the middle when he showed his religious fruitcake stripes – these people can’t be trusted …

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
December 22, 2018 07:29

Ron Paul: Warmongers Upset With Trump’s Syria Decision

Ron Paul

Published

20 hours ago

on

December 21, 2018

By

Via Zerohedge

President Trump shocked Washington this morning when he Tweeted confirmation of rumors that he would order the removal of US troops from Syria. According to his spokesperson, the order has already been given. The neocons are not happy, with Sen. Lindsey Graham Tweeting that removing troops is an “Obama-like” move. Will Trump’s own staff rebel? What about the fine print? Are we really leaving?

One thing is for sure, the hawks are having a meltdown..

* * *

As a case in point, Josh Rogin at the Washington Post ranted Trump undermines his entire national security team on Syria. And CNN emphasized as part of a “hard news” report that Trump has supposedly handed Syria over to Iran and Russia.

According to Rogin:

Trump appears to be discarding his entire Syria and Iran strategy at a single stroke, giving up any and all U.S. influence in the region — and disregarding the advice of his top national security officials.

If he follows through, writes Rogin, there will follow “devastating and dangerous consequences for the United States.” And further: “Trump is now contradicting what all of his other top national security officials have been telling the world for months,” says Rogin. So the President of the United States can’t make a command decision without a nod from the ‘deep state’?

Meanwhile the CFR talking heads note Trump has “overruled” the “other voices”…

Early reports suggest the troops could be home for Christmas after Trump has declared victory over ISIS, with one Pentagon official giving Reuters a 60 to 100 day timeline for troop withdrawal, and the same report noting the U.S. State Department is evacuating all its personnel in Syria within 24 hours.

America’s Syrian Kurdish partners on the ground are said to be “shocked” and scared, given that Turkey is poised to immediately invade. However, US “options” are aptly summarized in the following recent intelligence study“The prospect of US being militarily involved in Syria, caught in middle of one of most complex conflicts in recent memory, with shifting objectives & ambiguous endgame, has been met with congressional indifference and public apathy.” 

Yet the usual hawks and pundits act as if the sky is falling, as Eric Jones, a former US Army soldier and Afghan war combat veteran rightly puts it:

To interventionists, the US military is used as a strategic fire-and-forget weapon: deploy forces somewhere, then react hysterically to an impending apocalypse when someone calls for the troops to be withdrawn. Both parties are addicted to military force as a first and only foreign policy option.

And further on Wednesday’s surprise Syria decision out of the White House, Jones slams the commentariat current gnashing their teeth over Trump’s draw down:

It is always enjoyable to see people who cannot be bothered to pay attention to the longest war in US history, Afghanistan, suddenly jump to provide their uninformed opinions on military deployments way back in the civilian rear when it comes to demanding US forces fight in Syria.

As Ron Paul is now urging in the wake the announcement… “don’t Buckle Mr. President”!

Mattis Quits: Defense Secretary Out After Tense Meeting With Trump

Mattis, in his resignation letter, took at jab at Trump’s recently announced pullout from Syria.

Published

21 hours ago

on

December 21, 2018

By

Via Zerohedge

President Trump announced over Twitter on Thursday that Defense Secretary James Mattis will be retiring in February.

Mattis reportedly resigned during a meeting with Trump on Thursday after the two had a difference of opinion on some issues according to Reuters, citing a senior White House official.

“General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years,” Trump tweeted. “During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting equipment. General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations. A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service!”

Mattis, in his resignation letter, took at jab at Trump’s recently announced pullout from Syria, writing “Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position.”

Mattis’ resignation letter in full:

I have been privileged to serve as our country’s 26th Secretary of Defense which has allowed me to serve alongside our men and women of the Department in defense of our citizens and our ideals.

I am proud of the progress that has been made over the past two years on some of the key goals articulated in our National Defense Strategy: putting the Department on a more sound budgetary footing, improving readiness and lethality in our forces, and reforming the Department’s business practices for greater performance. Our troops continue to provide the capabilities needed to prevail in conflict and sustain strong U.S. global influence.

One core belief I have always held is that our strength as a nation is inextricably linked to the strength of our unique and comprehensive system of alliances and partnerships. While the US remains the indispensable nation in the free world, we cannot protect our interests or serve that role effectively without maintaining strong alliances and showing respect to those allies. Like you, I have said from the beginning that the armed forces of the United States should not be the policeman of the world. Instead, we must use all tools of American power to provide for the common defense, including providing effective leadership to our alliances. NATO’s 29 democracies demonstrated that strength in their commitment to fighting alongside us following the 9-11 attack on America. The Defeat-ISIS coalition of 74 nations is further proof.

Similarly, I believe we must be resolute and unambiguous in our approach to those countries whose strategic interests are increasingly in tension with ours. It is clear that China and Russia, for example, want to shape a world consistent with their authoritarian model — gaining veto authority over other nations’ economic, diplomatic, and security decisions — to promote their own interests at the expense of their neighbors, America and our allies. That is why we must use all the tools of American power to provide for the common defense.

My views on treating allies with respect and also being clear-eyed about both malign actors and strategic competitors are strongly held and informed by over four decades of immersion in these issues. We must do everything possible to advance an international order that is most conducive to our security, prosperity and values, and we are strengthened in this effort by the solidarity of our alliances.

Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position. The end date for my tenure is February 28, 2019, a date that should allow sufficient time for a successor to be nominated and confirmed as well as to make sure the Department’s interests are properly articulated and protected at upcoming events to include Congressional posture hearings and the NATO Defense Ministerial meeting in February. Further, that a full transition to a new Secretary of Defense occurs well in advance of the transition of Chairman of  the Joint Chiefs of Staff in September in order to ensure stability within the Department.

I pledge my full effort to a smooth transition that ensures the needs and interests of the  2.15 million Service Members and 732,079 DoD civilians receive undistracted attention of the  Department at all times so that they can fulfill their critical, round-the-clock mission to protect  the American people.

Developing…

 

Continued American Occupation of the Middle East Does Not Suppress Terrorism, It Causes It

The secret to ending the strength of ISIS in Syria is not the continued presence of American troops.
Craig Murray

Published

21 hours ago

on

December 21, 2018

By

Authored by Craig Murray:

Even the neo-con warmongers’ house journal The Guardian, furious at Trump’s attempts to pull US troops out of Syria, in producing a map to illustrate its point, could only produce one single, uncertain, very short pen stroke to describe the minute strip of territory it claims ISIS still control on the Iraqi border.

Of course, the Guardian produces the argument that continued US military presence is necessary to ensure that ISIS does not spring back to life in Syria. The fallacy of that argument can be easily demonstrated. In Afghanistan, the USA has managed to drag out the long process of humiliating defeat in war even further than it did in Vietnam. It is plain as a pikestaff that the presence of US occupation troops is itself the best recruiting sergeant for resistance. In Sikunder Burnes I trace how the battle lines of tribal alliances there today are precisely the same ones the British faced in 1841. We just attach labels like Taliban to hide the fact that invaders face national resistance.

The secret to ending the strength of ISIS in Syria is not the continued presence of American troops. It is for America’s ever closer allies in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf to cut off the major artery of money and arms, which we should never forget in origin and for a long time had a strong US component. The US/Saudi/Israeli alliance against Iran is the most important geo-political factor in the region today. It is high time this alliance stopped both funding ISIS and pretending to fight it; schizophrenia is not a foreign policy stance.

There has been no significant Shia Islamic terrorist or other threat against the West in recent years. 9/11 was carried out by Saudi Sunni militants. Al Qaida, ISIS, Al Nusra, Boko Haram, these are all Sunni groups, and all Saudi sponsored. It is a matter of lunacy that the West has adopted the posture that it is Iran – which has sponsored not one attack on the West in recent memory – which is the threat in the Middle East.

The origin of this stance appears to lie in the fact that the Shia group Hezbollah proved to have the only military force among Israel’s neighbours capable of halting an Israeli invasion. After the disastrous invasion of Iraq resulted in an Iran friendly regime in Baghdad, the US decided for balance of power reasons to back Saudi regional power plays, only for Saudi Arabia to fall into the hands of the psychopathic warmonger Mohammed Bin Salman who escalated an already flawed policy to breaking point.

The chaos of this incoherent and counterproductive strategy is, peculiarly enough, what the neocons actually want. Perpetual war and destabilisation in the Middle East is their goal. One of the findings I had not expected to discover in writing Sikunder Burnes was that the British had been deliberately exploiting and exacerbating the Shia/Sunni divide as early as 1836 to the Imperial purpose. Today, by keeping Arab populations poor and politically divided, the neo-cons believe that they enhance the security of Israel, and they certainly do facilitate the access of western companies to the oil and gas of the region, as we see in destabilised Iraq and Libya.

The Clintons and Blair were the apotheosis of the capture of the mainstream “left” political parties by this neo-con Imperialist agenda in the Middle East. Sanders, Trump and Corbyn were the first politicians with any chance of power for many decades who did not pay lip-service to the neo-con agenda. Trump’s lack of enthusiasm for Cold War politics has been neutralised from any possible action on his part by the ludicrous lie that Russia hacked his election. Furthermore his greed has led to deals with Saudi Arabia which have largely undercut his declared preference for non-interventionism. And now in Syria, the very hint that Trump may not be fully committed to the pursuit of perpetual war has the entire neo-con establishment, political media and NGO, screaming in unison, both sides of the Atlantic.

I have written before that Trump may be a rotten President for Americans, but at least he has not initiated a major war; and I am quite sure Hillary would have done by now. For a non-American, the choice between Hillary and Trump ended up in balancing on one side of the scale the evil of millions more killed and maimed in the Middle East and the launching of a full on, unreserved new Cold War, against on the other side of the scale poorer Americans having very bad healthcare and social provision and America adopting racist immigration policies. I do hope that the neo-con barrage today arguing for more American troops in the Middle East, will help people remember just how very unattractive also is the Hillary side of the equation.

It is also very helpful in revealing the startling unanimity of our bought and paid for political, media and NGO class here in the UK.

