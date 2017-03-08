Why Donald Trump will WIN against the lying mass media (VIDEO)

The battle over 'fake news' is hot and heavy, but in the end both Trump and the truth will emerge victorious

The vicious conflict between US President Donald Trump and the mainstream media shows no signs of abating.

But the mass media’s monopoly on the flow of information is breaking. Their days are numbered.

If it will not report factually, the traditional corporate mass media will lose its place in democratic society.

The Duran’s Peter Lavelle explains why he Donald Trump will ultimately prevail against the US mainstream media in the battle over fake news.

