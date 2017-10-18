Trump warns US Senator John McCain, “I fight back, and it won’t be pretty”

The feud between POTUS Trump and ‘never-Trumper’ Senator John McCain was dialed up to 11 this weekend.

John McCain was shooting his mouth off again at the National Constitution Center…

“To fear the world we have organized and led for three-quarters of a century, to abandon the ideals we have advanced around the globe, to refuse the obligations of international leadership and our duty to remain ‘the last best hope of Earth’ for the sake of some half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems is as unpatriotic as an attachment to any other tired dogma of the past that Americans consigned to the ash heap of history.”

According to The Gateway Pundit, President Trump issued a clear warning to McCain after the Senator once again bad mouthed Trump’s nation statism, America first policy…

The Hill reports…

“People have to careful, because at some point I fight back,” Trump told WMAL radio host Chris Plante. “I’m being very nice. I’m being very, very nice. But at some point I fight back, and it won’t be pretty.” McCain responded to Trump’s comments moments later, saying that he has “faced far greater challenges than this,” according to CNN. Speaking at an award ceremony in Philadelphia Monday night, McCain warned against “spurious nationalism” and the dangers of the U.S. abdicating its global leadership responsibilities.

Regime change specialist McCain responded to Trump’s warning…