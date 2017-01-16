Trump warns NATO member states: pay up, stop whining about Russia, and start fighting terror

Finally a US president calling out NATO for what it is…a useless, military alliance that represents a relic of days gone by, where corrupt politicians scream about “Russian aggression”, so as to line their pockets with huge sums of military industrial complex kickbacks.

Or as Donald Trump so aptly put it…NATO is “obsolete.”

US President-elect Donald Trump gave a stunning interview to the UK based Sunday Times newspaper, blasting NATO for its lack of purpose and freeloader member state mentality…

“I said a long time ago that NATO had problems. Number one it was obsolete, because it was designed many, many years ago. Number two the countries aren’t paying what they’re supposed to pay. I took such heat, when I said NATO was obsolete. It’s obsolete because it wasn’t taking care of terror.” “With that being said, NATO is very important to me. There’s five countries that are paying what they’re supposed to. Five. It’s not much.”

Sputnik News notes that…

Throughout the 2016 campaign, Trump called into question the viability of NATO, the disproportionate US financial contribution to the alliance and Washington’s pledge to defend NATO’s members as per Article 5 of the Washington Treaty that established the alliance in 1949.

We can only imagine that all the freeloader NATO member states that are continuously whining about Russia’s expansion west (see image below), but pay nothing in membership fees because big brother America will flip the bill, are now shaking in their whiny little snowflake boots.