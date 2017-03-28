Trump tweets, ‘Why isn’t Congress looking into Bill & Hillary Clinton’s Russia ties’

Trump is asking the right question that no mainstream media outlet will dare to touch and no liberal left snowflake wants to acknowledge.
Why is no one talking about Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, John Podesta, and brother Tony Podesta’s ties to Russia…with the premise that US politicians daring to have contact with anything “Russia” is an act of treason.
All politics, all smoke and mirrors, meant to distract from the real crime…Obama’s surveillance and spying on a presidential candidate.
Why isn’t the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017
…money to Bill, the Hillary Russian “reset,” praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017
Following a day of drama involving the Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, who has been under constant onslaught by Democrats ever since his disclosure last week that Trump had indeed been the object of surveillance, and whose Democrat peer at the Intel panel, Adam Schiff, on Monday night called for Nunes to recuse himself, moments ago Trump waded into the news cycle when he asked on Twitter why the House Intelligence Committee is not investigating the Clintons for various ties of their own to Russia. He then slammed the ongoing anti-Russian witch hunt, saying “the Russia story is a hoax.”
“Why isn’t the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech, money to Bill, the Hillary Russian ‘reset,’ praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA!” Trump wrote in two tweets Monday night.