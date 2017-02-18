Latest, News

Trump tweets (twice) a list of all the main stream media channels that are FAKE NEWS

The main stream media fake news list keeps growing...

As if his epic press conference the other day was not enough to drive home the fact that most of main stream media are a bunch of propagandists, looking out for corporate interests above truth and journalistic ethics, President Donald Trump decided to double down (or triple down) on the MSM fake news factory.

His second tweet…

Which was a correction of a deleted tweet he made earlier, so as to add ABC and CBS to the ever growing main stream media, fake news list…

