Trump tweets, Iran is “working with North Korea” in ballistic missile development

If Trump’s UN speech revealed anything, it showed that after North Korea is “dealt” with, Iran is next on the list of “bad-actors” to be disciplined by American hegemony.

Forget about the fact that the one country that has attacked America this century, Saudi Arabia, is getting a pass.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran was cooperating with Pyongyang following Iran’s latest ballistic missile test.

The Generals in charge of America’s foreign policy are boxing Trump in…they are directing the POTUS towards an interventionist presidency that will alienate his core base, and further embolden his liberal left attackers.

Connecting North Korea to Iran is dangerous, reckless, and simply untrue. If any country has helped North Korea develop its nuclear capability, it was Ukraine.

Trump posted on Twitter…

“Iran just test-fired a Ballistic Missile capable of reaching Israel. They are also working with North Korea. Not much of an agreement we have!”

On Saturday, Iranian media reported that the country had successfully carried out the test launch of a new ballistic missile, dubbed Khorramshahr, with a range of 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles)…

