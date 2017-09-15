Trump tweets after London attack: ‘Travel ban into US should be tougher, but that would not be politically correct’

At least 22 people including children have been hurt after a terrorist’s bomb exploded aboard a London ‘Parsons Green’ train.

Sky News reports…

Witnesses reported seeing a number of casualties “covered in blood”, after an explosion on a busy commuter carriage at Parsons Green Underground station, near Fulham, west London during rush hour. While most victims suffered flash burns, others are said to have been hurt in the ensuing panic as people fled. None of the injuries are said to be life threatening. A number of hospitals declared a major incident with staff on stand-by. Terror police and forensics teams are at the scene, which has been cordoned off, along with other members of the emergency services.

US President Trump immediately sent a firestorm of tweets following the latest London terror attack, claiming that his administration has “made more progress in the last nine months against ISIS than the Obama Administration has made in 8 years” and that a “travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!”

We await #PrayforParsons hashtags to fill up social media.

Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner.The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017