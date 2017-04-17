Trump tweets about US military buildup, “Frankly, we have no choice!”

Trump’s statement came after the Pentagon showcased its use force in recent weeks.

Trump summed up his foray into Syria, his war posturing in North Korea, and dropping the MOAB bomb in Afghanistan, in one all encompassing tweet that will make the military industrial complex stocks soar.

The US president said…

“Our military is building and is rapidly becoming stronger than ever before. Frankly, we have no choice!”

Our military is building and is rapidly becoming stronger than ever before. Frankly, we have no choice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

Twitter users made sure to troll the US President on his tweet and his flip flopping stance on US foreign policy…

@realDonaldTrump We have a choice. You made that clear many, many times. pic.twitter.com/gV1CQQ8Mkg — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) April 16, 2017

@realDonaldTrump China: "We must avert WWIII."

N Korea: "We're ready for nuclear attack."

S Korea: "We're running defense drills to prepare for war."

Trump: pic.twitter.com/WOyIzWNCa4 — Holly #TheResistance (@AynRandPaulRyan) April 16, 2017

@realDonaldTrump There are options. There are solutions. But ultimately you're in over your head. …and you're going to get us all killed. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) April 16, 2017

@realDonaldTrump you choose the resurrection of all days to brag about military might. — JÉ (@JonathanEmile) April 16, 2017

@realDonaldTrump We already spend more on defense than the next seven countries combined, and yet we're gutting agencies to fund a defense spending increase pic.twitter.com/q6ubBFF9UU — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) April 16, 2017

The Duran readers: What do you think?