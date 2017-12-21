Trump threatens action against any UN state that votes against US Jerusalem move (Video)

US President Trump has threatened to stop aid to any UN member state which votes to condemn the “US, Jerusalem capital recognition.”

At the UN we're always asked to do more & give more. So, when we make a decision, at the will of the American ppl, abt where to locate OUR embassy, we don't expect those we've helped to target us. On Thurs there'll be a vote criticizing our choice. The US will be taking names. pic.twitter.com/ZsusB8Hqt4 — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) December 19, 2017

The Jerusalem Post reports that the US vetoed the resolution condemning the “Jerusalem capital” issue at the UN Security Council, after the 14 other member states approved it.