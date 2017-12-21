Trump threatens action against any UN state that votes against US Jerusalem move (Video)

US President Trump has threatened to stop aid to any UN member state which votes to condemn the “US, Jerusalem capital recognition.”
At the UN we're always asked to do more & give more. So, when we make a decision, at the will of the American ppl, abt where to locate OUR embassy, we don't expect those we've helped to target us. On Thurs there'll be a vote criticizing our choice. The US will be taking names. pic.twitter.com/ZsusB8Hqt4
— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) December 19, 2017
The Jerusalem Post reports that the US vetoed the resolution condemning the “Jerusalem capital” issue at the UN Security Council, after the 14 other member states approved it.
“At the UN we’re always asked to do more & give more,” US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley tweeted on Wednesday,
“So, when we make a decision, at the will of the American ppl, abt where to locate OUR embassy, we don’t expect those we’ve helped to target us. On Thurs there’ll be a vote criticizing our choice. The US will be taking names [sic],” Haley said.
Haley also sent a warning letter to UN member states, portions of which were circulated on Twitter.
“To be clear, we are not asking for other countries [to] move their embassies to Jerusalem, though we think it would be appropriate. We are simply asking you acknowledge the historical friendship, partnership, and support we have extended and respect our decision about our embassy.
“The president will be watching this vote carefully and has requested I report back on those who voted against us. We will take note of every vote on this issue,” Haley wrote.
The US has opposed the Jerusalem resolution out of support for Israel but also because it believes that matters involving American sovereignty are at stake as well.
Former Swedish prime minister and Co-Chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations Carl Blidt tweeted, “In UN Security Council US lost by 14-1 on issue of Jerusalem. Now it’s getting nervous and threatening prior to a vote in the UN General Assembly.”
After the Security Council vote, Haley said, “The United States will not be told by any country where we can put our embassy.”
She further stated, “The fact that this veto is being done in defense of American sovereignty and in defense of America’s role in the Middle East peace process is not a source of embarrassment for us; it should be an embarrassment to the remainder of the Security Council.”
