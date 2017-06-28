Trump targets Washington Post and its Amazon owner for “not paying internet taxes”

Now that President Trump has demolished CNN for its biased, fairytale “Russia hacker” reporting, it appears that POTUS Trump is now setting his sights on the fake news Washington Post and its owner, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, for its coverage of him and his administration.

POTUS Trump tweeted Wednesday morning…

“The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS!”

The #AmazonWashingtonPost , sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS!

The Hill reports…

Trump’s broadside against the Post came after it published an article revealing that fake Time magazine covers with Trump’s photo hung at several of his properties. It also ran a piece headlined “Who’s afraid of Trump? Not enough Republicans — at least for now.” It details the president’s strained efforts to get wavering GOP senators behind the Senate plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

He also went after The New York Times earlier Wednesday over a similar piece.

“The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me. They don’t even call to verify the facts of a story. A Fake News Joke!” he tweeted. “Some of the Fake News Media likes to say that I am not totally engaged in healthcare. Wrong, I know the subject well & want victory for U.S.”

In his Post tweet, Trump appeared to reference Amazon’s past efforts to keep online purchases tax free. But the retailer does collect sales tax on purchases across the U.S.