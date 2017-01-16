Trump takes on CIA Director Brennan, as the President-elect goes to war with US deep state

The outgoing CIA director John Brennan fired the first strike against President-elect Donald Trump during an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

The CIA director warned that Trump does not fully understand the threat of Russia and Vladimir Putin, as well as scolding the President-elect for his “spontaneity”, which in Brennan’s view “is not something protects national security interests.”

“I think Mr. Trump has to understand that absolving Russia of various actions it has taken in the past number of years is a road that he needs to be very, very careful about moving down.” Spontaneity is not something that protects national security interests and so therefore when he speaks or when he reacts, just make sure he understands that the implications and impact on the United States could be profound.” “It’s more than just about Mr. Trump. It’s about the United States of America.” “What I do find outrageous is equating intelligence community with Nazi Germany.” “I do take great umbrage at that.”

Brennan also took issue with Trump’s apparent lack of confidence in the US intelligence apparatus.

“The world is watching now what Trump says and listening very carefully. If he doesn’t have confidence in the intelligence community, what signal does that send to our partners and allies as well as our adversaries?” “There is no basis for Mr Trump to point fingers at the intelligence community for ‘leaking’ information that was already available publicly.”

Never one to back down from a fight, even if it means going against a nasty, deep state globalist like Brennan…President-elect Trump took to twitter to suggest that the soon-departed CIA director may have been behind the salacious “golden shower” intelligence leak to BuzzFeed….

.@FoxNews “Outgoing CIA Chief, John Brennan, blasts Pres-Elect Trump on Russia threat. Does not fully understand.” Oh really, couldn’t do… much worse – just look at Syria (red line), Crimea, Ukraine and the build-up of Russian nukes. Not good! Was this the leaker of Fake News?

.@FoxNews “Outgoing CIA Chief, John Brennan, blasts Pres-Elect Trump on Russia threat. Does not fully understand.” Oh really, couldn’t do… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2017

much worse – just look at Syria (red line), Crimea, Ukraine and the build-up of Russian nukes. Not good! Was this the leaker of Fake News? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2017

Zerohedge weighs in on the exchange…