Connect with us

Latest

News

America

Trump stands by Saudi Arabia but acknowledges problematic alliance

Mr. Trump was unusually clear for a political figure in outlining the pros and cons of the alliance with Saudi Arabia.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

1 hour ago

on

99 Views

America’s foreign policy is often a subject of massive criticism in the world outside the United States. One of the biggest areas of criticism is the US set of policies for the Middle East, most notably Saudi Arabia and Israel. Not only are these policies severely criticized by non-Israel-aligned countries there, but the mainstream American media waxes hot and cold by turns on the matter.

So when news came that President Trump was standing by the alliance with Saudi Arabia, despite information that strongly suggests that the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (“MBS”) was involved in the assassination of dissedent Muslim Brotherhood member Ahmal Khashoggi in Istanbul on 2 October this year, the criticism directed against the President was fiercely expressed by the newsmedia in their questions.

When asked why the US was not dropping MBS like a hot potato, Mr. Trump’s answer was unequivocal:

“Because it’s America first for me. It’s all about America first. We are not going to give up hundreds of billions of dollars in orders, and let Russia and China and everybody else have them. It’s all about, for me, very simple; it’s America first.

Saudi Arabia, if we broke with them, I think your oil prices would go through the roof. I’ve kept them down; they have helped me keep them down; right now we have low oil prices or relatively – I’d like to see [them] go down even lower. But I think that it’s a very simple equation for me: I’m about – Make America Great Again, and I am about America first.”

What is refreshing about the President’s response is how unequivocally he stated every single thing that most politicians try to dodge when it comes to Saudi Arabia and the dirty alliance the United States has with that country – a nation that is one of the most oppressive in the world. Further, an official statement from the White House by the President drove his point of view home even more clearly, this time in print, with this excerpted, (emphasis added):

The crime against Jamal Khashoggi was a terrible one, and one that our country does not condone. Indeed, we have taken strong action against those already known to have participated in the murder. After great independent research, we now know many details of this horrible crime. We have already sanctioned 17 Saudis known to have been involved in the murder of Mr. Khashoggi, and the disposal of his body.

Representatives of Saudi Arabia say that Jamal Khashoggi was an “enemy of the state” and a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, but my decision is in no way based on that – this is an unacceptable and horrible crime. King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman vigorously deny any knowledge of the planning or execution of the murder of Mr. Khashoggi. Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event – maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!

That being said, we may never know all of the facts surrounding the murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi. In any case, our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They have been a great ally in our very important fight against Iran. The United States intends to remain a steadfast partner of Saudi Arabia to ensure the interests of our country, Israel and all other partners in the region. It is our paramount goal to fully eliminate the threat of terrorism throughout the world!

I understand there are members of Congress who, for political or other reasons, would like to go in a different direction – and they are free to do so. I will consider whatever ideas are presented to me, but only if they are consistent with the absolute security and safety of America. After the United States, Saudi Arabia is the largest oil producing nation in the world. They have worked closely with us and have been very responsive to my requests to keeping oil prices at reasonable levels – so important for the world. As President of the United States I intend to ensure that, in a very dangerous world, America is pursuing its national interests and vigorously contesting countries that wish to do us harm. Very simply it is called America First!

The alliance with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan and Israel that the US holds is, as the president stated, directed to counter the “threat” from Iran, as well as to keep American power in a region that Russia and China would love to have as customers for military hardware, which is big money for the Americans.

Whether Iran is a threat or not, the clarity of position the President offered is very helpful to those aligned with his ideas and those who disagree.

However, the President also spoke a bit about Iran, noting that they are not quite “as bad as they were before”, and expressed again the hope of making a real well-negotiated deal with this country, which is still completely vilified by the American news media. Even the liberal media is not too interested in touting the peaceful nature of Iran and her people, showing that even when many people know this is not an accurate story, it is still a useful one to prop up the American position in the world.

That being said, an Iran that agrees to negotiate with the American president would likely benefit, as has been shown in the case of North Korea, whose progress towards denuclearization continues.

However, the alliance with Saudi Arabia is a source of concern. The Wahabism that dominates Saudi Islam produced the 9-11 attackers, and Osama bin Laden in particular. Mohammed bin Salman was trying to dismantle this severe Islamic worldview, but Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi was a Muslim Brotherhood-aligned critic of the crown prince, and was at odds with the prince’s reforms. Khashoggi favored the institution of Islam by a democratic process, and considered MBS to be instituting a “new radicalism” that was “just as intolerant of dissent” as the Wahabist institution currently in place in the nation.

Given the extremely turbulent history that the United States has had with militant Islam, it is bewildering as to why the US maintains its alliance with this country which has acted friendly with its money while aiding and abetting the means of the destruction of the US as well.

But President Trump cannot be faulted for lying about the explanation. For him, it is about America first, money and oil. And his stance about maintaining this alliance, though he tacitly admits it is a lousy kind of alliance to have, is that it is better for the United States to keep this relationship despite the risks it brings.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity commented on his program that the President is correct.

Using the models of history, Hannity pointed out the need for the Americans to strike an alliance with Josef Stalin during World War II, who is reputed to have put more of his own people in the Soviet Union to death than Adolf Hitler could have dreamed about. However, the alliance was needed because the American nation was under threat. Mr. Hannity’s explanation is detailed as one can learn from watching the video.

What this says is nothing new, but it is stated extremely clearly in this situation, which is possibly a step forward. President Trump acknowledged that the alliance is with a bad actor, but a needed one. That is quite significant. Hannity has been openly critical of Saudi Arabia, but the truth remains that Saudis would give their business to someone else if the US cut them off, and the end result would be worse without them.

While there is plenty of evidence – much of it printed here at The Duran to show that there are definitely more truthful geopolitical alliances that many people would prefer, this transparency on the part of the American president does a lot to clear away the “wall of denial” that the American government usually carries about this. Perhaps these statements by the US president will also put the Saudis on notice, because the open acknowledgement that something is wrong with the alliance may help spur some sort of correction, lest worldwide pressure be brought to bear in an effective manner. We can only wait and watch to see what happens.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
1 Comment

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Shaun Ramewe Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Shaun Ramewe
Guest
Shaun Ramewe

They are each and all sick in the head.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
November 23, 2018 23:00

Latest

President Trump authorizes use of lethal force against invading caravans [Video]

Amazingly blunt authorization of lethal force shows US president’s effort to change the perception of strong borders – and it is working.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 23, 2018

By

President Trump moved the ball of perception about stopping illegal immigration in a most notable fashion. On November 22, Thanksgiving Day, the American president was interviewed after his holiday phone call to the military, and discussed the authorization of the use of lethal force against immigrants in the caravans who try to forcibly enter the United States’ territory (points of emphasis added):

REPORTER: “Mr. President, what about the idea that the military may use lethal force against these migrants?”

TRUMP: “If they have to, they’re going to to use lethal force. I’ve given the OK. If they have to, I hope they don’t have to, but you’re dealing with a minimum of 500 serious criminals. So I’m not going to let the military be taken advantage of. I have no choice. Do I want that to happen? Absolutely not, but you’re dealing with rough people. You ask the people in Tijuana, Mexico, they opened up with wide arms, just come in, come in, let me help you, let us take care of you. And within two days, now they’re going crazy to get them out. They want them out. Because things are happening, bad things are happening in Tijuana. And again, it’s not in this country because we’ve closed it up. Actually, two days ago, we closed the border. We actually just closed it. We say nobody is coming in because it was out of control. But you take a look at Tijuana, Mexico. You see what’s happening there. It’s really a bad situation.”

REPORTER: “What do you mean you closed the border and nobody is coming in? What do you mean by that?”

TRUMP: “If we find that it’s uncontrollable, Josh, if we find that it’s — it gets to a level where we are going to lose control or where people are going to start getting hurt, we will close entry into the country for a period of time until we can get it under control.”

REPORTER: “Do you mean the entire border?” [crosstalk]

TRUMP: “The whole border. I mean the whole border. And Mexico will not be able to sell their cars into the United States where they make so many at great benefit to them — not a great benefit to us, by the way. But at least now we have a good new trade deal with Mexico and with Canada. But we will close the border. And that means that Mexico is not going to be able to sell their cars into the United States until it’s open. But we’re going to either have a border or we’re not. And when they lose control of the border on the Mexico side, we just close the border. And we have a very powerful border. We built a very strong border in a very short period of time. And the military has been fantastic, the job they have done. And by the way, Border Patrol and ICE, all of the law enforcement we have involved, and we have local law enforcement, too, they have done an incredible job. And they have wanted this for you know, I’m the first president who’s done to this extent, but they wanted this for years. And some of the presidents, I guess they didn’t care or they wanted open borders. I don’t think they wanted open borders. Because most of them, if you go back to 2006, they all approved essentially a wall, a very powerful fence, which is pretty much the same thing. But in 2006, if you look, Obama, you look at Hillary Clinton, you look at Schumer, all of the people that are standing up protesting, they think it’s good for them politically. See, I think it’s bad for them politically. I think the fact that they’re weak on the border is very, very bad for them politically. But you know, I have only been a politician for three years so maybe they know better than me.”

This is an enormously important, and apparently, underreported point. The authorization of lethal force against invading migrants takes the rhetoric and action to a whole new level, and it is shifting the conversation about the overall issue of border security for the United States.

The American people’s reaction to the idea of a strong and non-porous southern border has been historically “soft.”

For at least the last forty years, the problem of mostly Mexican illegals crossing the border into the United States in order to work has been simultaneously derided and loved. Derided for reasons ranging from xenophobia to worries about taking jobs away from Americans, yet loved because cheap labor is great for companies and individuals.

However, the notion of entirely closing the border or using lethal force against illegal immigrants has never been popularly accepted in the 20th century, perhaps because images of the Berlin Wall and the DMZ in the Korean Peninsula bring images of repressive governments, and Americans are often loath to associate such imagery with their own nation.

This is probably the main reason why no really substantial border wall with Mexico has ever been built. Instead, fences which are easy to scale or cut through were placed in populated areas, and unpopulated areas received surveillance from thinly placed border security forces, usually under the conditions of “catch and release”, with variations. Some of those variations, such as putting a repeat crosser far into their country of origin, have been expensive efforts, perhaps to appear more kind than the grim images from the Iron Curtain.

The border with, Mexico is 1,954 miles long, and it is the most frequently crossed border in the world. Many things cross it besides people. Narcotics is perhaps the biggest unwanted item crossing the border, but additionally, human trafficking by coyotes, people who trade in human flesh, have often resulted in truckloads of dead and dying people being found in various parts of the United States.

President Trump wants to radically change this situation. His America First policy basis is greatly supported by his supporters, but that still left about half of the nation not wanting it. However, the recent moves of the immigrant caravans and the President’s countermoves have shone light on this situation. When Mexico itself doesn’t even want these immigrant caravans, the argument begins to change. That criminal element is not wanted by anyone, and of course it is the criminal element that has brought the lethal force authorization.

While there are still those in the Mexican press that think the US is somehow responsible to take these people in (just because America is wealthy), the behavior of the people, most notably the criminal element of the caravans, is beginning to show that this argument is very thin indeed.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

KFC store opening in Kyiv shows West’s disrespect for Ukraine

Fast-food chain opens KFC store at a location where Ukrainians died supporting the Euromaidan Revolution, eliciting outrage and blame.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 23, 2018

By

Western Ukraine wanted to be European. They wanted to be with the United States, and of course in the efforts to “contain Russia,” the American government was only too happy to help, sending people like the late Senator John McCain, Sam Brownback and others to remake the land that is historically the very heart of Russia into just another Western enclave. But the opening of a US-based Kentucky Fried Chicken store in a building that served as a makeshift hospital in the bloody days of the coup has drawn the ire of these same Ukrainian people.

France 24 reports (emphasis added):

The opening of a KFC outlet in Kiev, in a landmark building that played a central role in Ukraine’s fateful 2013-14 revolution, sparked public anger and protests that forced it Thursday to temporarily shut its doors.

The US-branded fast-food restaurant opened on Wednesday — the day Ukrainians marked the fifth anniversary of the revolution’s start.

It is located at an address on Kiev’s Maidan square that served as a makeshift hospital in the bloody final days of the uprising in February 2014 which resulted in the toppling of the pro-Russian president, Viktor Yanukovych, and during which the building was gutted by fire.

For many Ukrainians, the presence of the fried-chicken joint in the building disgraced the memory of the dozens of people killed by snipers and police in the unrest.

Far-right protesters demonstrated in front of the outlet on Wednesday, and six of them arrested. On Thursday, public anger swelled as internet users posted scathing messages on the Facebook page of KFC Ukraine.

“How can you open your restaurant in a place where people died fighting for a free Ukraine?” read one message.

“The people won’t tolerate such an outrage,” warned another.

This did result in the temporary closure of the restaurant. Now, while KFC is a US-based chain, the company’s restaurants are franchises, and this one was actually owned by a franchise licensee.

UNIAN news reported that the reaction to this was indeed, outrage. It should be noted that UNIAN is a very pro-Western publication, and very much nationalist Ukrainian, referring to the Maidan as the “Revolution of Dignity.” Their bias shows in this section of their report:

Ukrainian activist Roman Sinicyn noted a curious fact that, according to the U.S.-based YUM!, which owns KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, Ukraine is considered part of the region managed from Russia’s office.
All management decisions, as well as those on human resources, personnel training, and coordination of locations for restaurants and concepts, are made in the company’s Russian office, the activist says.
On Thursday, November 22, came the report that a Ukrainian PR company, MAINSTREAM, that had been working with [the] KFC representative in Ukraine YUM! Brands terminated their contract because of the opening of a restaurant in the Trade Unions House at the Maidan.
The company stated that, despite all risks laid out and warnings related to the opening of a restaurant in the Trade Unions House, they fall on deaf ears at the KFC office.
“The communication that the client insists on is contrary to the ethical standards and values of our company. In this regard, we stop cooperating with YUM! Brands,” the statement said. “We remember and honor the tragic events on the Maidan. We took an active part in the Revolution of Dignity and share the aspiration of our people to the European path of development. We apologize to all Ukrainians for the decisions taken by KFC. We are very sorry that we could not convey to investors the importance and inviolability of the memory of those killed during the Revolution of Dignity,” said Svitlana Sverchkova, managing director at MAINSTREAM.
It would appear that the Ukrainian news services have learned very well how to deflect blame. There is nothing that forced the decision of this restaurant to be opened at this particular location. The apology is well stated, but a little analysis might reveal that it is after-the-fact, and takes attention away from the fact that the franchise was arranged to open at this location in the first place. After all, even a chain restaurant takes time to build.
While the Ukrainian nationalist press tried to make this situation all about Russia, they ignored the fact that the forces they invited into their country do not care about Ukraine. They do not care about its religious faith; they do not care about the fate of the people (Ukraine’s economy is reported to be in terrible shape); they only care about isolating Russia because Russia represents a threat to globalism and the effort to uproot traditional and religious life in place of secularism. This photo shows the situation, and the tragedy is that it is accepted as a good thing:
Maybe a little thought ought to be applied to this.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Russian military “accidentally” leaks image of HYPERSONIC 6th-gen fighter [Video]

Russian TV program about Su-57 stealth fighter gives possible reveal into 6th-generation, hypersonic air fighter design reportedly in development.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 23, 2018

By

President Vladimir Putin shocked the Western world into disbelief on March 1st, 2018, when he announced the Russian Federation’s successful development of new, highly advanced hypersonic weapons. That development apparently continues apace, as a new image of what may be Russia’s 6th generation fighter plane was revealed to the world. This plane is also hypersonic.

Sputnik News and London’s Express reported that a group called The Defence Blog, which watches military news from Russia and everywhere else noticed an image of a heretofore unknown aircraft in a Zvezda TV broadcast:

The circled plane, which from a different angle appears to have an extremely unusual tail section, got the attention of the Defence Blog wonks. The video in which this plane shows up is here below, and the scene in question begins at 20:02. We have marked about ten seconds ahead of that spot for you here in this video, but this program is most impressive and deserves a full viewing:

Many followers of the Defence Blog waxed highly critical of the allegation that this was actually a hypersonic aircraft, with various jibes about how it resembles a model of a fantasy fighter jet, the “MiG-37B” that was sold as a kit many years ago. Someone else noted that the wing design could not possibly be that which is needed for a hypersonic aircraft.

But this kind of statement is probably highly speculative. At this time, the only two nations that have significant development in hypersonic vehicles are Russia and the United States. But Russia is the only power that has this technology in active production, and it remains to be seen what they have discovered that perhaps the West does not yet know about this field of aeronautics.

We know, for example, that the characteristics of airflow over a wing change as the wing becomes transonic, that is, as it passes through Mach 1. We further understand that the airflow changes again at Mach 5. Speeds of Mach 5 and above are considered hypersonic. Although we have certainly sent rockets, the Space Shuttle and rocket planes like the X-15 through the hypersonic “barrier”, the US has not in public knowledge created a viable propulsion system and airfoil design for sustained flight at hypersonic speeds.

Russia, by all accounts, has done so with two known weapons, the Avangard and the Kinzhal, capable of Mach 20 and Mach 10 sustained flight, respectively. Russia has also developed nuclear powered flight, which means they have developed this technology into very tiny reactors. While there has not yet been a “grand reveal” of these weapons, we see them from time to time in test videos.

The West is still suffering from a case of disbelief over this technology, but in recent months the American military has acknowledged the reality of these developments.

Sputnik did acknowledge the following:

Defence Blog admitted that the “leak” could just be an intentional joke or part of a disinformation campaign by the Russian military. The Russian Defence Ministry hasn’t commented on the media outlet’s findings.

The head of the directorate of military aircraft programs at the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Vladimir Mikhailov, announced in 2016 that the sixth generation supersonic Russian jet would arrive by 2025. It is expected to reach a speed of Mach 5-6, although no precise information regarding its engine has been reported so far.

 

 

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending