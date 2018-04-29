Trump says North Korea meeting could happen in 3-4 weeks

President Trump held a campaign-style rally in Washington, Michigan, on Saturday where the US President said that his meeting with North Korea could happen in as little as 3 to 4 weeks.

“Let’s see how it goes, I think we’re gonna do just fine,” Mr. Trump said.

On Friday North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean president Moon Jae-in made history, meeting on the Korean DMZ to begin the process to putting an official end to the Korean war, and putting an official start to the denuclearization of the peninsula.

South Korea’s foreign minister has credited President Trump for bringing the two sides together, saying “Clearly, credit goes to President Trump…He’s been determined to come to grips with this from day one.”

