Trump, Savage, Coulter, Woods and O’Reilly furious over Kate Steinle verdict

President Trump tweets his anger over Kate Steinle verdict.

On Thursday a San Francisco jury found seven times felon, and illegal alien, Juan Francisco Sanchez, innocent of murder or manslaughter of Kate Steinle.

On July 1, 2015, Sanchez fired a stolen gun, he claimed to have found on Pier 14 in the Embarcadero district in San Francisco, shooting 32-year-old Kathryn Steinle in the back and leaving the young woman to die in her father’s arms.

POTUS Trump tweeted his outrage at the verdict…

“A disgraceful verdict in the Kate Steinle case! No wonder the people of our Country are so angry with Illegal Immigration.”

On Friday morning Trump continued to tweet about the Steinle verdict, warning Democrats that “that they will pay a big price in the 2018 and 2020 Elections.”

The Kate Steinle killer came back and back over the weakly protected Obama border, always committing crimes and being violent, and yet this info was not used in court. His exoneration is a complete travesty of justice. BUILD THE WALL!

The jury was not told the killer of Kate was a 7 time felon. The Schumer/Pelosi Democrats are so weak on Crime that they will pay a big price in the 2018 and 2020 Elections.

Bay Area radio talk show legend Michael Savage was furious over the Steinle verdict.

Savage called for Nancy Pelosi’s arrest and ‘federal troops,’ to be sent into San Francisco by President Trump.

Savaged tweeted…

“ILLEGAL ALIEN DEPORTED 8 TIMES SHOOTS WOMAN IN COLD BLOOD FOUND NOT GUILTY IN LAWLESS SAN FRAN PSYCHO”

Dr. Savage broke down the verdict…

“I am unable to tell you the level of my disgust with Nancy Pelosi, with the whole illiberal criminal establishment. I think they should be arrested for what they’ve done. They killed this young woman.”

“Not only was this illegal alien piece of sh*t not found guilty for murder, but this illegal alien piece of sh*t, who has been deported five times, was not even found guilty of manslaughter.”

“So, let me ask all you good progressives a question. What if God forbid, a white man had shot a Mexican woman to death, and he was not found guilty on any charge?”

“I want to ask you what would have happened in the streets of this sick, disgusting, degenerate city that I live in?”

“The raw sewage of Nancy Pelosi filthy mouth, the raw sewage of this filthy city.”

“The raw sewage will be stopped!”

Ann Coulter, Bill O’Reilly, James Woods and prominent conservatives tweeted their outrage over the verdict (courtesy of The Gateway Pundit)…

