Trump, Savage, Coulter, Woods and O’Reilly furious over Kate Steinle verdict

Article first appeared on RPT.

On Thursday a San Francisco jury found seven times felon, and illegal alien, Juan Francisco Sanchez, innocent of murder or manslaughter of Kate Steinle.

On July 1, 2015, Sanchez fired a stolen gun, he claimed to have found on Pier 14 in the Embarcadero district in San Francisco, shooting 32-year-old Kathryn Steinle in the back and leaving the young woman to die in her father’s arms.

POTUS Trump tweeted his outrage at the verdict…

“A disgraceful verdict in the Kate Steinle case! No wonder the people of our Country are so angry with Illegal Immigration.”

On Friday morning Trump continued to tweet about the Steinle verdict, warning Democrats that “that they will pay a big price in the 2018 and 2020 Elections.”

The Kate Steinle killer came back and back over the weakly protected Obama border, always committing crimes and being violent, and yet this info was not used in court. His exoneration is a complete travesty of justice. BUILD THE WALL! The jury was not told the killer of Kate was a 7 time felon. The Schumer/Pelosi Democrats are so weak on Crime that they will pay a big price in the 2018 and 2020 Elections.

Bay Area radio talk show legend Michael Savage was furious over the Steinle verdict.

Savage called for Nancy Pelosi’s arrest and ‘federal troops,’ to be sent into San Francisco by President Trump.

Savaged tweeted…

“ILLEGAL ALIEN DEPORTED 8 TIMES SHOOTS WOMAN IN COLD BLOOD FOUND NOT GUILTY IN LAWLESS SAN FRAN PSYCHO”

ILLEGAL ALIEN DEPORTED 8 TIMES SHOOTS WOMAN IN COLD BLOOD FOUND NOT GUILTY IN LAWLESS SAN FRAN PSYCHO… https://t.co/x6NUE6Mnqx — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) December 1, 2017

Dr. Savage broke down the verdict…

“I am unable to tell you the level of my disgust with Nancy Pelosi, with the whole illiberal criminal establishment. I think they should be arrested for what they’ve done. They killed this young woman.” “Not only was this illegal alien piece of sh*t not found guilty for murder, but this illegal alien piece of sh*t, who has been deported five times, was not even found guilty of manslaughter.” “So, let me ask all you good progressives a question. What if God forbid, a white man had shot a Mexican woman to death, and he was not found guilty on any charge?” “I want to ask you what would have happened in the streets of this sick, disgusting, degenerate city that I live in?” “The raw sewage of Nancy Pelosi filthy mouth, the raw sewage of this filthy city.” “The raw sewage will be stopped!”

Ann Coulter, Bill O’Reilly, James Woods and prominent conservatives tweeted their outrage over the verdict (courtesy of The Gateway Pundit)…

So the lawyer for Jose Zarate, the illegal alien found not guilty of killing Kate Steinle, is lecturing US about this case being used to “catapult a presidency” based on hate and that today’s verdict is a vindication of “rights for immigrants”. What about Kate Steinle’s rights? — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) December 1, 2017

.@MarkSteynOnline: The Kate Steinle case and verdict is a miscarriage of justice. There is no dispute that he picked up the gun and the gunshot killed Kate. No dispute he should not have been in the country #Tucker @FoxNews — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 1, 2017

Such an insane recent news cycle, and now this?? Outrageous “not guilty” verdict in murder case of Kate Steinle. The illegal alien who shot her was just given more rights, grace and favor than the devastated Steinle family. San Francisco is NOT a safe place. – SP — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) December 1, 2017

If this worthless Congress doesn’t pass #KatesLaw now, there is no hope for this nation. https://t.co/vFa1rayYFP — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 1, 2017

Kate Steinle’s killer Jose Ines Garcia Zarate had been deported FIVE times. San Fran sheriff had released him from jail despite a federal immigration detention request. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 1, 2017

Kate Steinle’s killer was deported FIVE TIMES. He wouldn’t have been in the USA if it weren’t for Democrats’ insane Sanctuary City laws, which AS WE CAN SEE, protect killers & cost American citizens their lives. My God, what must Kate Steinle’s family be feeling right now. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) December 1, 2017

Not guilty verdict .. NO JUSTICE FOR Kate Steinle 😡 God Be With Their Family 🙏🏼 #KateSteinle — Leah wakey Qfefe🐇 🌵🎸 (@LeahR77) December 1, 2017