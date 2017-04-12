Trump reverses position again, says NATO “no longer obsolete” (VIDEO)

Donald Trump used to think NATO was obsolete, now he doesn't.

Throughout his campaign, Donald Trump spoke of NATO being obsolete. He spoke of the organisation as being a disproportionate financial burden on the US and that it was not effective at fighting the real threat of the 21st century; international terrorism.

Now though, Trump has met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and the US President is apparently convinced otehrwise.

Speaking next to Stoltenberg, Trump said:

“The secretary-general and I had a productive discussion on what more NATO can do in the fight against terrorism. I complained about that a long time ago and they made a change and now they do fight terrorism. I said it was obsolete. It is not longer obsolete”.

It’s now official, Donald Trump is a deep state President, there are no two ways about it.

What is percussive though is that it seems Donald Trump is immediately convinced by the views of whomever he is standing next to.

It was when standing next to Syrian adversary King Abdullah II of Jordan that Trump changed his policy on Syria and now, standing next to the NATO Secretary General, he has changed his position on NATO.

At this rate, unless Donald Trump stands next to Rand or Ron Paul and fast, things are going to go from bad to worse.

Now watch Donald Trump do yet another massive foreign policy U-turn to please his Deep State puppeteers: