Trump on meeting with Putin: “Tremendous!” (Video)

‘Tremendous meeting with Putin,’ Trump says during talks with UK PM May.

US President Trump confirmed he will be going to London after meeting with UK Prime Minister May during the G20 summit in Hamburg.

Speaking to the press, with May sitting by his side, US President Donald Trump said that his first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday was “tremendous.”

The leading between Putin and Trump lasted for more than two hours.

“I had a tremendous meeting yesterday with President Putin.”

Trump did not give further details regarding his meeting with the Russian President.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted during his press conference…

The Donald Trump seen on television is different from the one in real life, adding that “as for personal relations, I think that they are established.”

