Trump on ISIS: “we are not playing games anymore”, and Trump on Vladimir Putin: he is a “tough cookie”

President Trump quizzed on friends and foes on 'Watters' World'.

President Trump took part in ‘Q and A’ from Fox News’ Jesse Watters, complete with a lightning round which, while fun and lighthearted, did reveal some interesting info for political consumption.

The key revelations:

CNN is once again called “fake news” by Trump.

Trump: “we are not playing games anymore” in defeating ISIS.

Trump: almost 200 bidders to pick the wall.

Trump on Hillary Clinton: “very disappointed.”

Trump on Vladimir Putin: a “tough cookie” and “I don’t know how he’s doing for Russia, we’re going to find out one day I guess.”

Trump on Snoop Dogg: “terrible” to do that to any person. “Career is failing.”

Trump Kellyanne Conway: “a very nice woman.”

Trump on Fox News host Bill O’Reilly: “a great guy.”

And best for last, Trump on Hillary surrogate Senator Elizabeth Warren…

“I think she hurt Hillary Clinton very badly. I watched those speeches – the anger, the hatred, in her heart – and I said, ‘Ya know, she’s really bad for Hillary.'” “Pocahontas would not be proud of her as her representative, believe me.”

When Fox host Jesse Watters suggested Warren as a possible 2020 contender “she is probably going to run against you.”

Trump responded…“I hope so, That would be a dream come true.”