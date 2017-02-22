Trump offers condolences over death of Russia’s UN Amb. Vitaly Churkin

President Donald Trump has joined US Permanent Representative to the UN Nicky Haley and the country’s Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in offering condolences on the death of Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Amassador Vitaly Churkin.

A statement released on the White House website reads:

President Donald J. Trump was saddened to learn of the unexpected death of Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin. An accomplished diplomat, Ambassador Churkin worked alongside his U.S. counterparts in New York for more than a decade. While American officials sometimes disagreed with their Russian counterparts, Ambassador Churkin played a crucial role in working with the United States on a number of key issues to advance global security. The President offers the condolences of the American people to the Russian people and government.

Vitaly Churkin, who served as Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations since 2006, died suddenly while at work in New York on Monday. He would have turned 65 on Tuesday.