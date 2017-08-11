Trump to North Korea: US military “locked and loaded”

Donald Trump has Tweeted a further threat to North Korea, saying that the US military is “locked and loaded” and ready to attack.

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

It is not clear what Trump means when he says he hopes the leader of North Korea will find another path, but this could indicate, as he previously indicated that in spite of all the back and forth threats, dialogue is an option that is still on the table.

Trump’s recent moves seem to contradict his campaign pledge to revive the element of surprise in American military tactics.