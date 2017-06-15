Trump nails fake news media, “phony collusion with Russians, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice”

Trump is aware of the changing narrative the globalists are using to remove him from office.

Donald Trump received many unwanted presents yesterday on his 71st birthday.

The day started with the Alexandria, VA shooting, which saw Trump visit Rep. Steve Scalise in the hospital, as violence from radicalized liberal left loonies hit new extremes.

Just left hospital. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape – but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

As the day progressed the CIA sponsored, Jeff Bezos funded, Washington Post published another anonymous sourced piece on special counsel Robert Mueller possibly investigating whether President Trump intentionally obstructed justice by firing FBI Director James Comey over a month ago.

The WaPo, in its role as mouthpiece for the deep state, and having essentially admitted that the “Russian meddling” Hillary Clinton concocted fake news is indeed fake, has now moved on to obstruction if justice.

Former FBI director James Comey did his sneaky part by forcing a special counsel with unlimited breadth to investigate just about anything, has now, according to the WaPo, honed in on obstruction…as the search for any evidence that can “nail” Trump continues.

This morning, Trump repeated the assessment above in his own unique way on twitter, saying….

“They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice”

They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

In a follow up tweet moments later, Trump said…

“You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA”