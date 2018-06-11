Trump meets Kim: What to expect from historic meeting (Video)

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un are set to meet face-to-face in Singapore tomorrow and together they can change the world.

Their Tuesday summit will begin with a one-on-one meeting, alongside translators, with an anxious world watching on, waiting to see if 70 years division and fear can lead to an official end to a conflict on the Korean peninsula that almost plunged the world into nuclear war just months ago.

Trump and Kim could launch a process that could usher in a permanent peace to end the 1950-53 Korean war, reshape the geopolitics in the Asia-Pacific region, and bring millions of North Koreans out of the darkness of decades of isolation.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the much anticipated and hyped meeting between the US President and North Korean leader.

