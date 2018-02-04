Trump lashes out at Deep State, “The FBI became tool of anti-Trump political actors”

US President Trump showed his anger towards the corrupt US Deep State in a series of tweets following the fallout from the FISA memo release.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

The House Intelligence Committee released their de-classified FISA memo on Friday morning. This comes after the approval of President Donald Trump. ** Read the entire un-redacted document here. The FISA memo revealed how the Obama FBI and DOJ used bogus dossier and lies to gain approval to spy on the Trump campaign in 2016.

US President Donald Trump tweeted…

“The four page memo released Friday reports the disturbing fact about how the FBI and FISA appear to have been used to influence the 2016 election and its aftermath….The FBI failed to inform the FISA court that the Clinton campaign had funded the dossier….the FBI became a tool of anti-Trump political actors. This is unacceptable in a democracy and ought to alarm anyone who wants the FBI to be a nonpartisan enforcer of the law….The FBI wasn’t straight with Congress, as it hid most of these facts from investigators.”

