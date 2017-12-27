Trump lashes out at corrupt FBI and “pile of garbage” Hillary Clinton

US President Trump weighed in on the ongoing revelations that the FBI and DOJ colluded to sabotage his campaign and his subsequent presidency.

Trump sent a barrage of tweets referencing a “Fox and Friends” report suggesting the FBI used the unverified Fusion GPS dossier to spy on Trump campaign officials.

President Trump tweeted Tuesday after watching Fox and Friends…

“WOW, @foxandfrlends “Dossier is bogus. Clinton Campaign, DNC funded Dossier. FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED.” And they used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign!”

WOW, @foxandfrlends "Dossier is bogus. Clinton Campaign, DNC funded Dossier. FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED." And they used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2017

On Saturday, POTUS Trump blasted FBI Deputy Director McCabe for his conflict of interest during the Hillary Clinton email investigation, and then delaying his retirement, so as to cash in on his government benefits.

How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

According to The Jeff Bezos owned Washington Post, McCabe is retiring in just the right time to collect his pension…

Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s deputy director who has been the target of Republican critics for more than a year, plans to retire in a few months when he becomes fully eligible for pension benefits, according to people familiar with the matter. ***** McCabe won’t become eligible for his full pension until early March. People close to him say he plans to retire as soon as he hits that mark. “He’s got about 90 days, and some of that will be holiday time. He can make it,’’ said one.

The US President also reacted to James Baker being reassigned…

Wow, “FBI lawyer James Baker reassigned,” according to @FoxNews. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

According to The Gateway Pundit McCabe treated Hillary’s criminal email investigation with kid gloves.

As previously reported , Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) revealed on Fox News Friday that email evidence from FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe indicates the Hillary Clinton email probe was coded “HQ Special.” The term suggests the probe did not follow standard investigative procedures, likely ‘softening,’ the bureau’s findings.