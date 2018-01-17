Trump kicks CNN reporter out of White House office (Video)

CNN’s Jim Acosta is a White House correspondent so he should, for the most part, just report the news and be non-partisan.

However Acosta has taken on the role of “resistance” leader, winning identity politics brownie points from neo-liberal elites and SJWs, while often making a complete fool of himself for the world to see.

On Tuesday in the White House Oval Office, Acosta was unhinged, claiming White House aides shouted in his face to drown out his questions.

President Trump then pointed at Jim Acosta and said “out”.

President Trump was meeting with Nursultan Nazarbayev, the president of Kazakhstan when Trump decided to stop taking further questions from the press and Jim Acosta lost his mind.

Jim Acosta tweeted…

“As I attempted to ask questions in Roosevelt Room of Trump, WH press aides shouted in my face to drown out my questions. I have never encountered that before.”

President Trump ordered Acosta ‘out’ of the Oval Office after the CNN reporter’s embarrassing temper tantrum.

Acosta could not stop whining about the incident…

“What occurred reminded me of something I would see in a different country. Certainly not at the WH. Certainly not in the U.S.”

“When I tried to follow up on this in the Oval Office, Trump told me to get “out.” We then went to the Roosevelt Room where WH aides obstructed us from asking questions.”

According to The Gateway Pundit, Jim Acosta is extremely disrespectful towards President Trump and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders; he should have had his press pass pulled a long time ago.

Acosta was relentlessly mocked by Trump supporters.

