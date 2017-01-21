Trump is not Putin’s puppet. The liberal left has uncovered President Trump working with Batman villain “BANE”

The liberal left is freaking out about Trump’s inauguration speech. They are referencing “Hitler” (of course), calling it a “declaration of war”, and saying Trump was “belligerent”

We found nothing wrong with the speech. It was short, honest and simple. This is Trump’s marketing genius.

Zerohedge reports on what Trump said, and the words he used for the very first time…as well as the newest villain that the liberal left is now associating with Trump…Batman’s Bane:

At least the crazy left is now moving away from “the Putin thing” and now comparing President Donald Trump to a fictitious comic book character.

Comparing Trump to Bane is ironically a more true narrative than saying Trump is Putin’s puppet, which highlights just how off-the-deep-end the liberal left has fallen.