Trump is no BSer. Tweets: “Among many other things, we will build the wall!”

Trump means business…this much is obvious from his first few days in office.

In 5 days, its safe to say that Trump has done more than Barack Obama did in four years…except for playing golf.

More importantly Trump is keeping his word on his campaign promises. No other promise is more controversial and interesting than his “build the wall” mantra.

Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

He is a builder…so let him build.

Zerohedge reports…