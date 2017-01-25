Trump is no BSer. Tweets: “Among many other things, we will build the wall!”

Trump means business…this much is obvious from his first few days in office.
In 5 days, its safe to say that Trump has done more than Barack Obama did in four years…except for playing golf.
More importantly Trump is keeping his word on his campaign promises. No other promise is more controversial and interesting than his “build the wall” mantra.
Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017
He is a builder…so let him build.
Having taken on the Keystone pipeline and America’s struggling manufacturing sector in a flurry of executive actions on Tuesday, moments ago Reuters reported, citing several congressional aides and immigration experts briefed on the matter, that on Wednesday Donald Trump will sign several executive orders restricting immigration. The president is expected to sign the orders at the Washington headquarters of the Department of Homeland Security, whose responsibilities include immigration and border security.
Trump’s orders are said to involve restricting access to the United States for refugees and some visa holders from seven mostly Muslim nations including Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
Trump’s restrictions on refugees are likely to include a multi-month ban on admissions from all countries until the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security can increase the intensity of the vetting process.
Additionally, as AP first reported and the NYT confirmed, among the executive orders will be Trump’s announcement for plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, something Trump himself hinted at in an evening tweet.
to protect Americans from jihadist attacks. Many Trump supporters decried Democratic President Barack Obama’s decision to increase the number of Syrian refugees admitted to the United States over fears that those fleeing the country’s civil war would carry out attacks. However, since then both Trump and his nominee for attorney general, Jeff Sessions, have said they would focus the restrictions on countries whose emigres could pose a threat rather than placing a ban on people who follow a specific religion.
As Reuters adds, to block entry from the designated countries, Trump is likely to instruct the U.S. State Department to stop issuing visas to people from those nations, according to sources familiar with the visa process. He could also instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to stop any current visa holders from those countries from entering the United States. White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Tuesday that the State and Homeland Security departments would work on the vetting process once Trump’s nominee to head the State Department, Rex Tillerson, is installed.
Other measures may include directing all agencies to finish work on a biometric identification system for non-citizens entering and exiting the United States and a crackdown on immigrants fraudulently receiving government benefits, according to the congressional aides and immigration experts.
So to recap: in addition to restricting immigration from seven countries, the Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo will be meeting with US officials in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the future of Nafta, as reported earlier, while roughly at the same time Trump will announce his plans to start building a wall, which Mexico has said is a “red line” to any potential deal.
The entertainment value of Trump’s Day 3 may be the highest yet.