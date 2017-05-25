Trump intervenes in Manchester leaks row, again calls for investigation of leaks

Following British complaints about leaking by US security agencies of classified information about Manchester terror attack US President Trump against calls for a full leaks investigation.

US President Donald Trump has lost no time intervening in the row over the leaking – almost certainly by someone within the FBI – of classified information about the Manchester terror attack, in a manner which has outraged the British.

As I have said previously, despite the wild and unfounded allegations which are regularly made about Trump’s supposedly sloppy handling of classified information, in reality it has been others not him who with the collusion of the US media have been recklessly leaking classified information ever since he was elected President, and he was definitely not responsible for this latest leak.

On the contrary, as Trump pointed out in a tweet he published shortly after former FBI Director Comey was fired, he has been pressing for a leaks investigation ever since he became President, only to encounter resistance from Comey and the FBI.

I have been asking Director Comey & others, from the beginning of my administration, to find the LEAKERS in the intelligence community….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

President Trump’s latest statement makes this point again, and again repeats his longstanding call for a proper investigation of the leaks by the FBI and the Justice Department

The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling. These leaks have been going on for a long time and my Administration will get to the bottom of this. The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security. I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. There is no relationship we cherish more than the Special Relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

With Comey finally gone and with US allies like Israel and Britain complaining about the leaks there is at last a chance that something might finally be done, though much will depend on who President Trump chooses to take over at the FBI.