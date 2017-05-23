Trump hands Saudi Arabia $380 billion, days later ISIS celebrates Manchester Ariana Grande attack

Days after US President Donald Trump signed $380 billion in business deals and a whopping $110 billion in arms sales to ISIS sponsor Saudi Arabia, a terrorist attack that has all the hallmarks of an ISIS/ISIS inspired attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester UK unfolds.
The Islamic State has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack, but all signs point to ISIS.
Irregardless of whether ISIS officially claims responsibility, or not, the jihadist group that has been nurtured and raised by the Obama White House, Saudi Arabia, and Erdogan’s Turkey, as a frankenstein army entrusted with overthrowing Assad in Syria, celebrated the attack…
1) No claim regarding blast in #Manchester, but #ISIS accounts celebrating the attack, disseminating media & threats pic.twitter.com/Z8VqKWUkXD
We can not forget that the UK has also sold Saudi Arabia billions of pounds worth of arms, which have gone towards bombing Yemen and we are certain, funneled to ISIS jihadists in order to keep the fight going in Syria.
Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia to ink billion dollar deals, followed by this terrorist attack, shows that the monster of Wahhabism unleashed unto the world via Saudi Arabia (and their petrodollar leverage), will continue to cost the lives of the most innocent of people.
British police have said they are treating the blast at the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande as a “terrorist incident”. More than 50 people were wounded.
Twitter accounts affiliated to Islamic State have used hashtags referring to the blast to post celebratory messages, with some users encouraging similar attacks elsewhere.
Some messages described the attack as an act of revenge in response to air strikes in Iraq and Syria.
“It seems that bombs of the British airforce over children of Mosul and Raqqa has just came back to #Manchester,” one user named Abdul Haqq said on Twitter, in reference to the Iraqi and Syrian cities held by the militants where a U.S.-led coalition, of which Britain is a member, is conducting air strikes.
Supporters posted messages encouraging each other to carry out “lone wolf” attacks in the West and shared Islamic State videos threatening the United States and Europe.
One user said he hoped Islamic State was responsible for the attack, although no claim has appeared on any of the militant’s group’s official social media channels.
“We hope that the perpetrator is one of the soldiers of the caliphate,” he wrote on a channel affiliated to the group hosted by messaging network Telegram.
Others posted banners saying “the beginning is in Brussels and Paris, and in London we form a state,” in reference to previous similar “lone wolf” attacks in Belgium and France for which the group has claimed responsibility.
British Prime Minister Theresa May said the blast was being treated as a terrorist attack.