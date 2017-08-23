Trump goes to Phoenix, crushes The WaPo, NYT, CNN and “Little George Stephanopoulos” (Video)

A day after his Afghanistan “new strategy” speech, which left neocons and the liberal left excited about the prospects of more war in Afghanistan, Trump went to Phoenix, Arizona to rally his base and continue the domestic war with the mainstream media.

Trump took no prisoners during his speech bashing…

“The failing New York Times”

“The Washington Post” which is a “lobbying tool for Amazon”

“CNN which is so bad and so pathetic”, followed by thousands chanting “CNN SUCKS!”

and finally ABC This Morning with “Little George Stephanopoulos”

The Gateway Pundit reports…

TRUMP Bashes CNN and ABC’s “Little George Stephanopoulos” — Crowd Chants “CNN Sucks!” at Phoenix Rally. Trump rallies are simply the best! The crowd chanting, “CNN sucks!” is like music to the ears.

TRUMP Bashes CNN and ABC’s “Little George Stephanopoulos” — Crowd Chants “CNN Sucks!” (VIDEO) 😂😂😂https://t.co/HrV1RQBPJ3 — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) August 23, 2017



