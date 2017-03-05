Trump goes on the offensive! Time for a Congressional probe into Obama’s wiretapping activity

President Tump and Sean Spicer hit back at Obama and his Russian ties.

President Trump took to twitter on Sunday to continue his push back on the coordinated attacks being levied by the liberal left, DC swamp…apparently under the guidance of former President Obama.

In his first tweet since the bombshell revelation that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower, Zerohedge notes that “the US President questioned rhetorically whether the DNC refused to let the FBI have access to its servers (as FBI director Comey confirmed previously, the DNC did in fact do that) after it learned it had been hacked.”

Trump asked…

“Is it true the DNC would not allow the FBI access to check server or other equipment after learning it was hacked?” “Can that be possible?”

President Trump then followed up his previous tweet with questions about former POTUS Obama’s ties with Russia. Trump referenced the March 2012 “hot mic” video which captured then President Obama telling former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev that he would have more “flexibility” after his re-election:

“Who was it that secretly said to Russian President, ‘Tell Vladimir that after the election I’ll have more flexibility?'”

We are seeing Russia thrown into the middle of an all out Trump – Obama battle royale…at stake the future of the United States of America.

On Sunday morning, White House press secretary Sean Spicer chimed in on the unfolding Obama wiretap scandal, saying that the White House may request that the congressional intelligence committees probe whether “executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016″.

Trump is turning the “congressional probe” tables on the Democrat party, by calling on Congress to look into Obama’s spying on then US Presidential candidate Trump.

Spicer blasted out a series of 4 tweets calling on Congress to begin investigating former POTUS Obama…

“Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling.”

Spicer ended his tweetstorm saying that “neither the White House nor the President will comment further until such oversight is conducted.”

