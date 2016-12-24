Trump lashes out at Obama’s decision to condemn Israel at UN Security Council

A day before the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanded that Israel stop settlements in Palestinian territory, made possible by the US refusing to use its UN Security Council veto power, president-elect Trump warned outgoing president Obama to veto the resolution.

This is what the president-elect said in a statement Thursday…

“As the United States has long maintained, peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations.” “This puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis.”

After the UNSC vote, and the passing of the landmark resolution, Trump tweeted this veiled warning to the United Nations on Friday…

“As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th.”

Via Zerohedge…