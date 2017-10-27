Trump explains why JFK assassination files were not released

The Duran reported last week that the CIA urged President Trump not to release thousands of never seen, JFK assassination documents to the public…and Trump agreed in the very last second with the CIA’s “recommendation.”

The reason…time to redact key parts of the documents, and for National Security concerns.

Intelligence agents will release 2800 documents and the rest of the documents will see the light of day in a 180 days from today…maybe.

NBC News reports…

The U.S. government was in danger Thursday of missing the deadline to release a trove of previously classified records from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, adding an unexpected twist to a saga already rife with rumors and conspiracies. But as of Thursday afternoon, the memo specifying which material the CIA, State Department and other agencies still want to keep under wraps had not made it to Trump’s desk, U.S. intelligence officials told NBC News. ***** So only a handful of documents were expected to be released on Thursday, not the entire batch, officials told NBC News.

WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange tweeted his belief that the delay is a Deep State effort to make Trump appear “weak.”

“US intelligence agencies seem to be determined to make Trump look weak by delaying JFK files after he promised their release today.”

US intelligence agencies seem to be determined to make Trump look weak by delaying JFK files after he promised their release today https://t.co/mzZWC5amFd — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) October 26, 2017

Just last week Trump tweeted that he will order the release of the JFK files.

“Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened.”

Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

CBS News reports that 2800 ‘JFK Assassination’ files will be released, but the remaining files are set for release in 180 days.

“2,800 #JFKFiles to be released tonight, WH official says; any redacted records won’t be released at this time.”

NEW: 2,800 #JFKFiles to be released tonight, WH official says; any redacted records won’t be released at this time https://t.co/F00iVT5RZ6 pic.twitter.com/9nBEqem3s6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 26, 2017

The Gateway Pundit, reports that President Trump issued a statement Thursday night, citing “national security, law enforcement, and foreign affairs concerns,” for the delay. Intelligence agencies will be reviewing the redacted files for release in the next 180 days.

“WH statement on JFK docs: “Remaining records will be released with agency-proposed redactions on a rolling basis in the coming weeks”

NEW: WH statement on JFK docs: “Remaining records will be released with agency-proposed redactions on a rolling basis in the coming weeks” pic.twitter.com/aKjZVEAclU — ABC News (@ABC) October 26, 2017

CBS News reports…