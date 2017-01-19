Trump ditches the press, unexpectedly shows up at his Washington DC Hotel to cheers and applause [Video]

Donald Trump arrived to cheers from a crowd of VIPs and campaign surrogates at the Trump Hotel in Washington DC.

President-elect Donald Trump made a unexpected visit to his own DC hotel, greeted by cheers from those lucky enough to be present when the soon to be US president arrived.

The video below shows the moment Trump made a “surprise appearance at his DC hotel to huge cheers, after ditching the press just 36 hours before the inauguration.”

The soon to be US President also took care of a dinner bill for two guests dining at the hotel.

The Daily Mail UK reports…