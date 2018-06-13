in Latest, Video

Trump DESTROYS “Very Low IQ” Robert De Niro (Video)

POTUS Trump tweets De Niro is “Punch Drunk” after the actor’s Tony Awards rant.

Liberal left hollywood actor Robert De Niro went on a virtue signaling rampage two days ago at the Tony Awards elicited a standing ovation from the audience when he declared “F**k Trump” before handing Bruce Springsteen an award.

In between his meeting in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, US President Trump found the time to troll De Niro via twitter telling his followers that the unhinged hollywood icon is a  “very Low IQ individual” who “has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies.”

Trump followed up his first tweet questioning whether De Niro understands that the US “economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country.”

Trump finished off De Niro by telling the washed up actor to: “Wake up Punchy!”

Via Zerohedge

We imagine De Niro – who owns the upscale restaurant chain Nobu (where he recently grabbed headlines by banning Trump from eating there) – is keenly aware of the strength of the economy. After all, restaurants like his typically are the first to benefit from a growing economy as the limousine liberal set typically feels more comfortable dropping $500 or more for dinner when times are good.

