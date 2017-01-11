Trump destroys Buzzfeed “fake news” story in latest Twitterstorm, “Russia has never tried to use leverage over me”

Moments ago Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the document/hoax spread around the internet by Buzzfeed, claiming that Russia has “compromising” information on President-elect Donald Trump, as “an attempt to damage our bilateral relations. It is pulp fiction.”

Peskov told Intefax…

“The information is not true and is nothing other than a total fabrication.” “It’s a complete fake, it’s a complete fabrication, it’s total nonsense.”

After the Kremlin’s statement, Trump went on Twitter to address the latest “fake news” allegations leveled against him…

Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is “A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE.” Very unfair!

Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is “A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE.” Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!

Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Trump than shifted the narrative towards his election victory and intelligence leaks…

I win an election easily, a great “movement” is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state!

I win an election easily, a great “movement” is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to “leak” into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany?

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to “leak” into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Meanwhile Wikileaks points out that clues within the document show it is a complete fake, including factual errors and the use of the heading “Confidential/Sensitive Source” which is used by neither UK nor US intelligence agencies.