Trump DEMOLISHES Macron; Tweets ‘Make France Great Again’ (Video)

Trump DEMOLISHES Macron; Tweets 'Make France Great Again'

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 16.
Alex Christoforou

Published

20 hours ago

on

879 Views

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at US President Trump’s tweetstorm aimed at French President Macron, who just days ago used the WW1 ceremony in Paris to ridicule and talk down to the US President in front of world leaders.

Via Zerohedge

Macron’s office has refused to comment on Trump’s claims.

OFFICE OF FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON SAYS IT REFUSES TO MAKE ANY COMMENT REGARDING TRUMP’S TWEETS CRITICISING FRANCE AND MACRON

Without directly referencing the rumors, Trump has branded reports that he refused to appear at a cemetery for American soldiers because he didn’t want to get his hair wet as “fake news.” In the tweet, Trump insisted that he wanted the Secret Service to drive him to the speech instead of taking a helicopter, but they refused because of security concerns. He added that he gave a speech at the cemetery the next day in the pouring rain – something that was “little reported”.

Trump’s rampage against Macron continues. The president slammed his French counterpart for his low approval rating, as well as France’s high unemployment. Furthermore, in response to Macron’s “nationalist” snub, Trump pointed out that “there is no more nationalist country” than France..

…before adding a spin on his classic slogan.

Trump’s rage against Macron continues, but this time, the topic is slightly more serious. What could be more serious than questioning the foundation of Post-WWII military alliances, you might ask? The answer is simple – trade!

Trump conceded that while France makes “very good wine” (an interesting claim from Trump, who doesn’t drink), the country “makes it hard for the US to sell its wine into France, and charges very big tariffs”. Meanwhile “The US makes it easy for French wines and charges small tariffs.”

“Not Fair, must change!”

We now await Trump’s order of an investigation into the national security implications of imported French wine.

President Trump isn’t ready to forgive the “French diss” served up over the weekend by President Emmanuel Macron.

During a ceremony honoring the 100th anniversary of World War I at the Arc de Triomphe on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron insulted Trump to his face by launching into a screed about the dangers of toxic “nationalism” and subtly accusing the US of abandoning its “moral values”.

This did not sit well with the US president, who was already facing criticism over his decision to show up late to a ceremony honoring the war dead (the administration blamed it on security concerns though it’s widely suspected that Trump didn’t want to get his hair wet), and Trump has let his displeasure be known in a series of tweets ridiculing Macron’s suggestion that Europe build its own army, saying that France and other European members of NATO would be better served by paying their fair share for NATO while daring them to leave and pay for their own protection.

And in his most abrasive tweet yet mocking the increasingly unpopular Macron’s imperial ambitions (no, really), Trump pointed out that, historically speaking, Europe has been its own worst enemy, and that while Macron wants to defend the Continent from the US, China and Russia, “it was Germany in WWI & WWII,” adding that “they were starting to learn German in Paris before the US came along. Pay for NATO or not!”

Of course, Macron isn’t the only French official calling for the creation of a “European army”. The country’s finance minister advocated for the creation of a Continental army during an interview with Germany’s Handelsblatt – a comment that was derided by the paper’s editors, who pointed out that Germans “weren’t very supportive” of the idea. One wonders why…

Sally Snyder
Guest
Sally Snyder

Here is a detailed look at comments made by Macron about European security and how Washington views Europe :

https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2018/08/can-europe-rely-on-united-states-for.html

At the very least, it is interesting to see that, unlike many decision makers in Washington, France is looking to co-operate and strengthen ties with Russia as part of its move to becoming part of an autonomous European powerhouse that is not at the mercy of the United States.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
November 14, 2018 21:39
Shaun Ramewe
Guest
Shaun Ramewe

Both these last-word liar-sickos are simply pathetic. Just goes to show that they are merely willing ZOG puppet-pawns. No way they could ever have got to be where they have been put elsewise.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
November 15, 2018 01:09
Marcus
Guest
Marcus

Trump is an imbecile, Macron is a moron. A plague on both their houses. As for Trump yapping about everyone else has to pay for their defense, I have this to point out. The US has been the arsonist for decades and “now” insists on others paying for the US’s “benevolent” fire fighting services. I have no use for NATO (should have been disbanded under Bush Senior) but the two “A”s sucking up to Trump doesn’t cut any ice with me either. This website’s commentators admiration for Trump is too much for my taste. Trump is a legend in his… Read more »

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
November 15, 2018 02:27
ruca
Guest
ruca

“The US has been the arsonist for decades and “now” insists on others paying for the US’s “benevolent” fire fighting services.”

Absolutely brilliant!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
November 15, 2018 07:46
SEJMON
Guest
SEJMON

CHECK MIRROR THIS MORNING-WHO IS IDIOT……VIVA MARINE LE PEN AND VSG- PDJT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
November 15, 2018 16:07

