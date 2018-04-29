Trump dares Democrats: If you don’t fund The Wall, then “we’ll close down the country” (Video)

For the second year US President Trump skipped the White House Correspondents’ Ball to hold an election style rally with American workers in Michigan.

What did Trump miss by not attending the White House Correspondents’ Ball? Here is just a small sample…

According to The Gateway Pundit, Trump decided it was a better use of his time to be with the people from Ypsilanti rather than the White House reporters who hate him.

Trump used the stage to talk up The Wall, talk down the Democrats who oppose The Wall, and blast the migrant caravan about to cross the Mexican border into San Diego.

“We have to have borders, and we have to have them fast, and we need security, we need the wall – we’re going to have it all…and if we don’t get border security, we’ll have no choice: We’ll close down the country.”

Pres. Trump at Michigan rally: "We have to have borders, and we have to have them fast, and we need security, we need the wall – we're going to have it all…and if we don't get border security, we'll have no choice: We'll close down the country." https://t.co/fGYEUJBjb3 pic.twitter.com/k5n8tMKMwD — ABC News (@ABC) April 29, 2018

The Duran EUR Donate When you donate €20 or more, we'll send you our custom-made mug FREE! Your donations help us expose media lies and keep the fight at their doorstep. Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.