Trump confirms his desire to have good relations with Russia

Trump refuses to call Putin a killer, affirms his desire to have good relations with Russia.

Donald Trump has given a pre-Super Bowl interview with Bill O’Reilly of Fox news.

As he has been in the past, the US President was asked about Russia and in particular about President Putin. His remarks indicate personal consistency which necessarily leads to one questioning the levels of discipline among his appointees.

O’Reilly accused President Putin of being a ‘killer’, although the host produced no evidence to back up his odd claim. President Trump responded in the following way:

“There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country is so innocent?”

Indeed, when it comes to killing, America takes the crown whether in the former Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria where recently US forces bombed the Syrian offices of the Red Crescent aid organisation.

Trump also restated his much repeated desire to have good relations with the Russian President, saying,

“I do respect him( President Putin). Well, I respect a lot of people, but that doesn’t mean I’ll get along with them”.

Trump continued,

“He is the leader of his country. I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not, and if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS – which is a major fight – and the Islamic terrorism all over the world, that’s a good thing”.

These statements which are totally in line with his previous remarks, seem to contradict recent statements made by Nikki Haley who spoke of Russian aggression on its own territory, the Crimean Peninsula.

There is clearly disorder in the Trump ranks. As President, it is Donald Trump’s obligation to make sure that his administration publicly speaks with a single voice. To quote Harry Truman, “The buck stops here”.

Whilst Trump has personally expressed his consternation with Iran, in respect of Russia, his remarks have always been and remain, overwhelmingly positive.

Trump clearly needs to work harder to explain his views on Russia to his colleagues. Anything less could cause trouble in the mending of relations between the two countries.