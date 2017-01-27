Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon declares war on main stream media. Calls them “the opposition party”

Steve Bannon: "The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for awhile."

Trump Administration Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor Steve Bannon, who is best known for holding the executive chair position at Breitbart News, has officially declared war on the main stream media.

Bannon spoke to the New York Times, demanding to be quoted…

“The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for awhile,” Mr. Bannon said during a telephone call. “I want you to quote this,” Mr. Bannon added. “The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States.”

Bannon did stop there. Here is more…