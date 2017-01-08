Trump Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus, folds to Fox News, and says Russia is behind “fake news” election hack

Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace is firmly on board the “Russian hacking” fake news, now being widely propagated throughout the establishment media.
Wallace hammered Reince Priebus hard. The former Republican National Committee chairman and soon to be White House Chief of Staff fully acknowledge that Trump understands that Moscow was behind the intrusions into the Democratic Party.
Wallace was adamant in obtaining an admission from Priebus that Russia was guilty of hacking US systems…
“Who do you blame more for this Reince…Putin and the Kremlin, or do you blame the DNC?
“Who is the primary actor?”
Priebus, under pressure from Wallace, folded by saying “Russia” is the primary actor, in what is shaping up to be a run up to something big and sinister, reminiscent of Iraq WMDs
The first Trump domino has fallen. Reince Priebus is on record saying that President-elect Donald Trump accepts the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia engaged in cyber attacks aimed at disrupting the presidential election.
Priebus’ comments marked a major shift. Trump has repeatedly dismissed claims that the Russians were trying to help him, arguing that those charges are the product of his political opponents trying to undermine his victory.
It was the first acknowledgement from a senior member of the president-elect’s team that Trump has accepted that Moscow was involved in the hacking and subsequent disclosure of Democratic emails during the 2016 presidential election.
In a statement on Friday after receiving his intelligence briefing, Trump did not refer specifically to Russia’s role in the presidential campaign.
Priebus said Trump plans to order the intelligence community to make recommendations as to what should be done. Depending on those recommendations, “actions may be taken,” he said.