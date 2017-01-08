Trump Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus, folds to Fox News, and says Russia is behind “fake news” election hack

Soon to be White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus says President elect Donald Trump accepts that Russia hacked USA.

Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace is firmly on board the “Russian hacking” fake news, now being widely propagated throughout the establishment media.

Wallace hammered Reince Priebus hard. The former Republican National Committee chairman and soon to be White House Chief of Staff fully acknowledge that Trump understands that Moscow was behind the intrusions into the Democratic Party.

Wallace was adamant in obtaining an admission from Priebus that Russia was guilty of hacking US systems…

“Who do you blame more for this Reince…Putin and the Kremlin, or do you blame the DNC? “Who is the primary actor?”

Priebus, under pressure from Wallace, folded by saying “Russia” is the primary actor, in what is shaping up to be a run up to something big and sinister, reminiscent of Iraq WMDs

The first Trump domino has fallen. Reince Priebus is on record saying that President-elect Donald Trump accepts the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia engaged in cyber attacks aimed at disrupting the presidential election.

Reuters reports…