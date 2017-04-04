Trump calls Putin. Pledges the “full support” of Washington to Moscow

Trump and Putin are ready to make the world safe again...

After eight years of Barack Obama demonizing Russia, while weaponizing ISIS, it now appears (on the surface of things) that US President Trump is very serious about taking out ISIS…in coordination with Russia.

Yesterday’s St, Petersburg metro attack, while not fully confirmed, has all the hallmarks of a terrorist strike motivated by “radical islamic terrorists”, which will only work to strengthen Trump and Putin’s resolve in defeating ISIS in Syria and elsewhere.

Yesterday President Trump called President Putin to express his condolences over the bombing of the St. Petersburg Metro that has killed at least 14 people.

The Kremlin is reporting that both leaders agreed that Russia and the US should be fighting terrorism together.

Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said…

“Trump has extended his deep condolences to the relatives and loved ones of those killed as result of a barbaric terrorist act.” “The presidents noted that terrorism is the evil against which it is necessary to fight together.”

Putin thanked US President Trump for showing solidarity with the Russian people.

A White House statement noted that “both President Trump and President Putin agreed that terrorism must be decisively and quickly defeated.”

RT reports that the Trump Administration pledged the “full support” of Washington to Moscow in “responding to the attack and bringing those responsible to justice.”