Trump blasts Meryl Streep, calls her “the most over-rated actresses” and a “Hillary flunky who lost big”

Just moments ago The Duran weighed in on Meryl Streep’s foray into politics during her Golden Globes acceptance speech, highlighting the award winning actress’ hypocrisy, and Hollywood’s moral superiority complex.

Streep is a fine actress, but by preaching to America from her very privileged high horse, about how bad Trump will be as POTUS, Streep reinforced all the reasons why so many rebuked Hollywood’s “we know better” attitude, and voted for Trump despite the countless celeb videos and Hollywood Hillary pandering.

Trump, never one to back down from a good fight, took to twitter to destroy Streep, calling the actress “overrated” and a “Hillary flunky who lost big.”

Trump also weighed in on the disabled reporter controversy, that Streep was so “moved” by, tweeting that “for the 100th time,” he never “mocked” a disabled reporter while campaigning.

“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!“

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

“groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

With these latest tweets, we expect Hollywood to come down even harder on President-elect Trump…and that’s just fine. Trump did not suck up to Hollywood to win the elections like Hillary Clinton did.

He went straight to the American people, and this infuriated the neo-liberal celebrity cabal.