Trump blasts “CNN International” for reporting international fake news

President Trump branded CNN as FNN, the Fake News Network…and it’s a nickname that CNN has been unable to shake.

If CNN would stop dishing out lies and propaganda, and report the truth every once in a while, then maybe the FNN moniker will fade away. Until then, CNN is the Fake News Network.

On Saturday, POTUS Trump continued to crush CNN and its fake news reporting, hailing Fox News as “more important in the United States than CNN”, while taking aim at “CNN International”, warning the popular international news network to clean up its act.

[email protected] is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them!

CNN reply to Trump’s fake news branding, was given on Sunday, when the news network floated the idea to viewers that perhaps it was time to “ban the term Fake News.”

For the liberal left, if you cannot win a debate based on facts and merit, then simply shut down the opposing side.

On Sunday Trump ripped Democrats over their “Russia, Russia, Russia” excuse for losing the 2016 election. Trump highlighted the booming US economy, which fake news CNN ignores to report.

“Since the first day I took office, all you hear is the phony Democrat excuse for losing the election, Russia, Russia,Russia. Despite this I have the economy booming and have possibly done more than any 10 month President. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”