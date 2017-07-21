Trump begins investigating the 15 attorneys who will investigate Trump

The New York Times is reporting that US President Trump is asking his advisers about his power to pardon family members in connection with the the special counsel probe, as well as taking a more offensive stance against the Robert Mueller witch-hunt that is forming under the cover of the special counsel.

According to The Gateway Pundit, Trump’s aides are seeking leverage as they investigate Mueller’s investigators.

Via The New York Times:

President Trump’s lawyers and aides are scouring the professional and political backgrounds of investigators hired by the special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, looking for conflicts of interest they could use to discredit the investigation — or even build a case to fire Mr. Mueller or get some members of his team recused, according to three people with knowledge of the research effort. The search for potential conflicts is wide-ranging. It includes scrutinizing donations to Democratic candidates, investigators’ past clients and Mr. Mueller’s relationship with James B. Comey, whose firing as F.B.I. director is part of the special counsel’s investigation.

Via The Gateway Pundit, here are the 15 attorneys who will investigate Trump.

NPR recently listed 13 of the attorneys Mueller has hired – The Gateway Pundit researched the attorneys earlier today.

These other Mueller attorneys have less conspicuous political leanings: