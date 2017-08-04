Trump ask massive crowd in West Virginia, “Are there any Russians here tonight?”

After special counsel Robert Mueller invoked the nuclear option to call in a grand jury, to try and find an impeachable crime in the Trump presidency, POTUS Trump went to his base in West Virginia to mock the Russia witch-hunt, asking the massive crowd in attendance if ‘they’d seen any Russians in West Virginia lately.’

President Trump said during his speech (courtesy The Gateway Pundit)…

Most people know there were no Russians in our campaign. There never were. We didn’t win because of Russia. We won because of you. That I can tell you. we won because we totally outworked the other side. We won because of millions of patriotic Americans voted to take back their country. Have you seen any Russians in West Virginia or Ohio or Pennsylvania? Are there any Russians here tonight? They can’t beat us at the voting booth. So they are trying to cheat you out of the future and the future that you want.

Tucker Carlson and Charles Krauthammer warn that the “Show Me the Man and I’ll Show You the Crime” policy of Congress and the Deep State may deliver fatal consequences to the United States of America.