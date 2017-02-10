Is it true that Putin called Obama a “negro” once?

Donald Trump typically always had nice things to say about Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin. But last July, while still on the campaign trail, Trump accused Putin of using the "n-word" when referring to Barack Obama. Was that really the case? Or perhaps something lost in translation.

To refresh everyone’s memory, while Donald Trump was campaigning for the White House, he was being bombarded with questions by the media about his relationship with Vladimir Putin and why he thought so highly of him.

Trump used this opportunity at a press conference last July to jab at Barack Obama and underscored the lack of respect world leaders had of him – namely Putin. So much disrespect that he heard the Russian President mention the “n-word”.

“I was shocked to hear him mention the N-word. You know what the N-word is, right? He has a total lack of respect for President Obama. Number one he doesn’t like him and number two he doesn’t respect him. I think he’s going to respect your president if I’m elected and I hope he likes me.”

But did Vladimir Putin really refer to President Obama that way? Here’s some clarification: the Russian word (spelled in Cyrillic) for a person with dark skin is ‘негр’, which, letter by letter, is transliterated as ‘negr’ using Latin letters. This word naturally translates into the English language as negro. Ask any Russian-speaker, and they would tell you this word has absolutely no negative connotations in Russian, like the word blond or redhead.

In languages around the world, the word negro (from Latin niger) IS the politically correct form – where using the word black, would be considered the offensive word. Considering that Barack Obama does have dark skin, there is no explicit or implied insult there.

It would be different, however, had Putin used instead the Russian word meaning curly or, God forbid, called Barak Obama ‘мартышка черножопая’. But I am sure he would never do that, even in a totally private conversations with Medvedev.

Trump either knowingly or unknowingly misrepresented what Putin said, and may have been referring to this article’s headline: While Talking ISIS Strategy, Putin Just Dropped The “N” Word… This Could Change EVERYTHING.

That headline is about Putin using an n-word – which turned out to be “nuclear.” If Donald Trump was referring to that article, either he didn’t understand what it was about, or he deliberately misrepresented it.