Wife of US Treasury Secretary creates PR disaster for Trump White House with this Instagram post

Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s 36-year-old “trophy wife”, Louise Linton, has managed to land the entire Trump administration into a big social media mess.

Just when Trump seemed to have moved past the Charlottesville controversy…52 year old (ex-Goldman Sachs), Mnuchin’s wife got into it on Instagram with a user who took issue with one of her ill-thought out Instagram posts…

Let them eat cake: 2017 in your face editionhttps://t.co/jcTc4UqkK3 pic.twitter.com/KbkcF47bnJ — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) August 22, 2017

Apparently @jennimiller29 didn’t appreciate Linton hastagging her entire expensive wardrobe (including #rolandmouret, #tomford, #hermesscarf, and #valnetinorockstudheels) while traveling on a taxpayer funded private plane, during her husband’s trip to “check” if the gold at Fort Knox is still there, which prompted the following snarky comment: “Glad we could pay for your little getaway.”

Feeling as if she had to reply to the social media trolling, Linton dug herself into a very deep hole with this terrible, PR disaster reply…which will surely make many Americans on the left hate Goldman Sachs a bit more, hedge fund managers much more, and Donald Trump exponentially more…

“Cute! Aw!!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country? I’m pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day ‘trip’ than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours. You’re adorably out of touch. Thanks for the passive aggressive nasty comment. Your kids look very cute. Your life looks cute. I know you’re mad but deep down you’re really nice and so am I. Sending me passive aggressive Instagram comments isn’t going to make life feel better. Maybe a nice message [sic], one filled with wisdom and hunanity [sic] would get more traction. Have a pleasant evening. Go chill out and watch the new game of thrones. It’s fab!”

Louise Linton, wife of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, just turned her Instagram private after posting this (h/t @skenigsberg) pic.twitter.com/beakVnAhhu — Margarita Noriega (@margarita) August 22, 2017

One twitter user wrote, “Curiously this Instagram post is no longer available. F–king hedge funders” while another twitter post read, “Louise Linton is a hideous person, growing fat off of our tax dollars.”

Zerohedge notes that at one point during the evening, someone even went so far as to change Linton’s Wikipedia page to reflect her IG comment. “Never forget she posted this on Instagram,” the page read as of 10:30 p.m.

Alas, in the end, it seems that only the President is permitted to post outlandish social media rants as Linton’s post has since been deleted and her account turned private.

Replying to this Instagram reply was a very stupid move on the part of Linton.

Posting the initial Instagram post was equally, if not more stupid…and twitter users proceeded to make Linton, and in extension President Trump, pay the price for such foolish actions…

Confused about what “vapid, out of touch cuntery” looks like? Here it is. #LouiseLinton is just a trophy wife. #Mnuchin didn’t buy American pic.twitter.com/9HubtGx7vK — Kvetch22 (@HeidiNPlainSite) August 22, 2017

Donny and Mnuchin are both on trophy wife #3. Louise Linton says she’s sacrificing a lot. #eyeroll #hermesscarf https://t.co/wy5dBed9pa — WakeUp2Injustice (@WakeUp2News) August 22, 2017

Treasury Secretary’s Wife Louise Linton, Shame On You If You Don’t Own Hermes https://t.co/EwDzPZ2Pgd — Third Role (@ThirdRole) August 22, 2017

@LouiseLinton you belong on the Vegas Strip! You ah gold digger, you know dam well you married that man for his money. Who you fooling? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/XYZkwco1OA — Sergio Dericks (@sergio_dericks) August 22, 2017

