Trey Gowdy blasts California Rep. Adam Schiff for making dramatic statements on “Russia collusion” investigation (Video)

House Intel Committee to access Justice Department documents regarding Russia probe this week.

Trey Gowdy went on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo, firing at Democrats for prejudging the investigations into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Kremlin

Gowdy noted that nearly 60 party members have already called for Trump’s impeachment…

“Almost 60 Democrats voted to move forward with impeachment. Already. Before Bob Mueller’s released a single finding. Before the House Intelligence or Senate Intelligence Committees have released a single, solitary finding, almost 60 House Democrats think the president ought to be removed from office.”

Bartiromo jumped in, “That is infuriating.”

“Well, it’s only infuriating if you have high expectations,” Gowdy replied.

Via The Daily Caller…

South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy tore into California Rep. Adam Schiff on Sunday, alleging that the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is angling for a U.S. Senate seat by making dramatic statements about the Trump-Russia investigation. “Some of my Democratic colleagues, namely Adam Schiff, said he had evidence, more than circumstantial evidence of collusion, before the investigation even began,” Gowdy said in an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo. ***** “[Congress] is not where serious investigations take place. It is where Senate campaigns in California take place, but it’s not where serious investigations take place,” he added, referring to Schiff, whose name has been floated as a possible replacement to California Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Schiff has claimed to have seen “more than circumstantial” evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians during the 2016 campaign. But when pressed on what evidence he has seen, Schiff often cites evidence that has already been reported in the press.